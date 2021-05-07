Log in
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/07 05:47:29 am
217.35 SEK   +1.31%
05:32aAB VOLVO  : How can AI shape future transport solutions?
PU
05/06NOVOTEK AB : Kommuniké från årsstämma
DJ
05/06NOVOTEK AB  : Delårsrapport januari - mars 2021
DJ
AB Volvo : How can AI shape future transport solutions?

05/07/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Volvo Group uses a data-driven approach to harness the power of data for automation, prediction, and optimization in a wide range of applications. The demand for transportation solutions is constantly growing, while climate change and urban congestion push for automated, safer, cleaner, and more efficient future transport and infrastructure solutions. It's exactly this kind of multifaceted challenge that data science and AI are perfect for.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:30:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 374 B 44 395 M 44 395 M
Net income 2021 30 287 M 3 594 M 3 594 M
Net cash 2021 50 960 M 6 047 M 6 047 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 439 B 52 014 M 52 096 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 87 960
Free-Float 91,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 239,38 SEK
Last Close Price 214,55 SEK
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, EVP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB VOLVO10.71%52 014
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.37.43%9 272
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-4.14%6 746
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT17.76%5 300
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.7.41%4 258
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-8.46%1 500