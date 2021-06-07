AB Volvo : Strike resumes at Volvo's Virginia operations after UAW rejects labor deal

June 7 (Reuters) - Volvo AB employees represented
by the United Auto Workers (UAW) have resumed a strike at the
Swedish truck maker's operations in Virginia after the union
rejected a six-year labor agreement, the company said on Monday.
The UAW on Sunday rejected a tentative deal reached in May
for its nearly 2,900 members at Volvo's New River Valley truck
assembly operations in Dublin, Virginia. Talks began for an
agreement in February.
Volvo said in a statement that the UAW's decision was
difficult to understand, but it was confident of reaching a deal
with the union.
The New River Valley plant employs more than 3,300 people.
It has added more than a thousand jobs since the last union
agreement in 2016 and is expected to add nearly 600 positions in
2021, Volvo said. [https://refini.tv/3pxhvt4
]
(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)