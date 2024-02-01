STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said on Thursday it would stop providing funding to Polestar as it reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in fourth-quarter operating earnings. (Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Essi Lehto)
AB Volvo
Equities
VOLV B
SE0000115446
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|249.9 SEK
|+0.34%
|-0.08%
|-4.51%
|07:03am
|Automaker Volvo Cars to stop funding Polestar, quarterly earnings above estimates
|RE
|Jan. 31
|Volvo Launches Fully Electric Truck Model
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|249.9 SEK
|+0.34%
|-0.08%
|49 394 M $
|27.32 SEK
|+0.85%
|+2.25%
|7 867 M $
|2.185 USD
|-2.46%
|+2.10%
|4 579 M $
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.51%
|49 394 M $
|+16.71%
|6 273 M $
|-5.90%
|3 459 M $
|+8.08%
|2 290 M $
|-0.58%
|2 232 M $
|-3.46%
|1 825 M $
|-1.25%
|1 166 M $
|+9.26%
|1 122 M $
|-18.78%
|772 M $
|-.--%
|713 M $
