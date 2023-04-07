Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AB Volvo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  06:59:46 2023-04-06 am EDT
191.70 SEK   +0.77%
08:27aHigh-tech French army truck maker sees demand for low-tech artillery components
RE
04/06Volvo Cars Posts 10% Rise in Car Sales for January-March Period
MT
04/06Invitation to the Volvo Group report on the first quarter 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

High-tech French army truck maker sees demand for low-tech artillery components

04/07/2023 | 08:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Production line at the Arquus military vehicle production plant in Limoges

LIMOGES, France (Reuters) - French armoured truck maker Arquus, specialised in manufacturing high-tech off-road military vehicles, has gone back to producing more low-tech undercarriages for howitzers as the ground war in Ukraine boosts demand for artillery.

Despite an industry trend towards more high-tech weaponry like drones and autonomous missiles, traditional battlefield equipment like tanks and howitzers such as France's Caesar canons and U.S.-made HIMARS have helped bend the trajectory of the war in Ukraine.

France in January announced it would send another 12 Ceasar howitzers - manufactured by French group Nexter - to Ukraine, on top of the 18 it had previously shipped, boosting demand for the Arquus-made undercarriages.

Arquus Chief Executive Emmanuel Levacher told Reuters that the firm had stopped producing the undercarriages because until recently there was no more demand. But that changed as French army stocks need to be filled up again.

"There could be even higher demand, particularly for export, which motivated us to relaunch production here in Limoges," he said.

Arquus -formerly known as Renault Trucks Defense and now owned by Volvo - produces a range of light military vehicles, including the Scarabee combat truck for urban warfare and its VLRA logistics and troop carriers.

"We can feel an acceleration of needs in Europe because of the crisis and the war in Ukraine, and we are in touch with the countries in the region and Ukraine directly," Levacher said.

Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu has asked French military equipment makers to scale up capacities to "war-time mode" and has pledged to repatriate some previously outsourced activities.

Western allies have been supplying Kyiv with arms and other equipment since Russia invaded its neighbour, depleting their own inventories along the way.

Increased shipments have sparked a boom for weapons producers and governments from Paris to Washington keep urging them to ramp up production as inventory shortages in many NATO armies have added to current headaches.

(Reporting by Clotaire Achi, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by GV De Clercq)

By Clotaire Achi


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.77% 191.7 Delayed Quote.1.71%
RENAULT -0.23% 36.675 Real-time Quote.17.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.46% 80.8 Delayed Quote.11.35%
All news about AB VOLVO
08:27aHigh-tech French army truck maker sees demand for low-tech artillery components
RE
04/06Volvo Cars Posts 10% Rise in Car Sales for January-March Period
MT
04/06Invitation to the Volvo Group report on the first quarter 2023
AQ
04/05Volvo Car's March Sales Rise 8%
MT
04/05European shares slip as data signals slower economic recovery, defensives cap losses
RE
04/05Volvo Car Sales Rose 8% on Year in March
DJ
04/05Volvo Car's sales up 10% in March
RE
04/05AB VOLVO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/05AB VOLVO : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/04Annual General Meeting of AB Volvo
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 476 B 45 698 M 45 698 M
Net income 2023 36 291 M 3 481 M 3 481 M
Net cash 2023 60 306 M 5 784 M 5 784 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 7,36%
Capitalization 393 B 37 716 M 37 716 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 89 103
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 191,70 SEK
Average target price 218,11 SEK
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Nina Karin Jenny Aresund Executive Vice President-Group Legal & Compliance
Hanne Jimenez de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO1.71%37 716
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED11.03%4 249
JUNGHEINRICH AG12.64%3 335
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO.,LTD.7.28%2 709
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.29.94%2 648
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD.39.92%1 981
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer