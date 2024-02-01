Teamsters Says Strike Against Anheuser-Busch Appears Unavoidable

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says its negotiations with Bud Light brewer Anheuser-Busch have hit a snag and that the 5,000 Anheuser-Busch workers it represents will strike come March unless the company and union make progress.

Peloton Stock Drops to Record Low After Outlook Cut

The fitness-equipment company also warned of missing goals for positive free cash flow as some initiatives underperform.

NY Community Bancorp triggers worst bank stock drop since Silicon Valley Bank

Shares shrug off better-than-expected net interest income forecast from bank and drop further after unexpected loss

Okta to Cut 400 Jobs in Latest Round of Layoffs

Okta is laying off 400 employees, or about 7% of its workforce, its latest round of cuts as the identification-software company seeks to cut costs.

Honeywell Posts Earnings Beat in a Tough Economy

Honeywell reports fourth-quarter earnings of $2.60 a share, topping Wall Street estimates of $2.59.

Merck Stock Gains on Surprise Profit and Impressive Guidance

Merck posted a 3-cent a share profit in the fourth quarter, beating expectations of a loss.

Altria's stock rises as it sees little impact on 2024 performance from e-vapor enforcement

Tobacco giant's fourth-quarter earnings match analyst estimates.

Elon Musk Wants to Move Tesla's Incorporation From Delaware to Texas

The company will hold a shareholder vote to decide whether to transfer its state of incorporation from Delaware, its CEO said.

Why Many Videos on TikTok Have Gone Silent

Universal, the world's largest music company, pulled music from the social-media platform after failing to reach a licensing pact.

Volvo, An Early Electric Car Adopter, Cuts Off Funding For Its EV Affiliate

Volvo Car said it won't provide further funding to Polestar, the electric-car maker it created with Volvo's Chinese owner Geely - the latest EV retrenchment by the global auto industry.

