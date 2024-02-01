Honeywell Posts Earnings Beat in a Tough Economy.

Honeywell reports fourth-quarter earnings of $2.60 a share, topping Wall Street estimates of $2.59.

Altria's stock rises as it sees little impact on 2024 performance from e-vapor enforcement

Tobacco giant's fourth-quarter earnings match analyst estimates.

Merck Stock Gains on Surprise Profit and Impressive Guidance

Merck posted a 3-cent a share profit in the fourth quarter, beating expectations of a loss.

Peloton sees revenue fall but beat estimates for holiday quarter

The maker of connected fitness equipment beat the consensus view in the holiday period.

Volvo, An Early Electric Car Adopter, Cuts Off Funding For Its EV Affiliate

Volvo Car said it won't provide further funding to Polestar, the electric-car maker it created with Volvo's Chinese owner Geely - the latest EV retrenchment by the global auto industry.

Elon Musk Wants to Move Tesla's Incorporation From Delaware to Texas

The company will hold a shareholder vote to decide whether to transfer its state of incorporation from Delaware, its chief executive said, after a state court struck down his $55.8 billion Tesla compensation package.

Amazon Could Face Government Order Making It Liable for Third-Party Products

An order from the Consumer Product Safety Commission could classify it as a distributor, potentially exposing it to more legal claims. Amazon says it already works to protect consumers.

Aviation Industry To Tackle GPS Security Concerns

Airlines are reporting an increase in tampering with GPS signals, especially around conflict zones.

Shell Launches Buyback as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Shell's adjusted earnings beat forecast, driven by higher trading gains from LNG, and said it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares this quarter.

Deutsche Bank to Cut About 3,500 Jobs

The reductions are the latest attempt in a yearslong bid to boost performance at Germany's largest lender.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-24 0915ET