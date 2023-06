June 21 (Reuters) - Volvo AB:

* NOVA BUS ENDS BUS PRODUCTION IN US

* DECISION TO END BUS PRODUCTION IN US AND FOCUS ON CANADA WILL GRADUALLY AFFECT FULL TIME POSITIONS AT NOVA BUS, BY 2025.

* EXPECTED NEGATIVE CASH FLOW EFFECT IS ESTIMATED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 1.0 BILLION OVER NEXT TWO YEARS.