AB Volvo is the leading European truck maker and No. 3 worldwide. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of trucks (66.3%): 246,272 vehicles sold in 2023 (names Volvo, Renault, Eicher and Mack); - sales of construction equipment (18.7%): excavators, loaders, backhoes, hydraulic shovels, graders, dump trucks, etc.; - financial services (4.3%); - bus and chassis sales (4%): world's No. 2 largest manufacturer; - sales of parts, control systems, and marine and industrial motors (3.7%): for commerce and cruise ships and for industrial applications (irrigation units, lifting trucks, electrical generators, etc.); - other (3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (42.8%), North America (29.8%), Asia (12%), South America (8.9%), Africa and Oceania (6.5%).

