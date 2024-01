STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker AB Volvo reported on Friday a bigger rise than expected in fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit and said it had upped prices to compensate for cost inflation.

Operating profit adjusted for divestment costs came to 18.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.76 billion) against a year-earlier 12.2 billion and above the mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of 17.2 billion.

Volvo proposed an ordinary 2023 dividend of 7.50 crowns per share, up from 7.0 crowns in 2022, in addition to an extra dividend of 10.50 crowns per share, up from 7 crowns a year earlier.

