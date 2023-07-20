VOLVO B : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 09:08 am
Deutsche Bank analyst Nicolai Kempf maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains set at SEK 275.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09:22:57 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|228.08 SEK
|+2.16%
|+3.02%
|+21.15%
