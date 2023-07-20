AB Volvo is the leading European truck maker and No. 3 worldwide. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of trucks (64.9%): 232,558 vehicles sold in 2022 (names Volvo, Renault, Eicher and Mack); - sales of construction equipment (21.1%): excavators, loaders, backhoes, hydraulic shovels, graders, dump trucks, etc.; - bus and chassis sales (3.7%): world's No. 2 largest manufacturer; - sales of parts, control systems, and marine and industrial motors (3.6%): for commerce and cruise ships and for industrial applications (irrigation units, lifting trucks, electrical generators, etc.); - financial services (3.6%); - other (3.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (2.7%), Europe (37.7%), North America (29%), Asia (13.6%), South America (10.9%), Africa and Oceania (6.1%).