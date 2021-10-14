Log in
Homepage
Equities
Sweden
Nasdaq Stockholm
AB Volvo
News
Summary
VOLV B
SE0000115446
AB VOLVO
(VOLV B)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
10/14 08:30:15 am
195.73
SEK
-0.94%
04:03a
Indian businesses seek government support to meet 2030 EV target
RE
10/13
Volvo Group, SSAB Develop Vehicle With Fossil-Free Steel
MT
10/13
Truck Maker Volvo Launches First Vehicle Made of 'Fossil-Free' Steel From SSAB
DJ
VOLVO B : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
10/14/2021 | 08:18am EDT
UBS is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is still set at SEK 175.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about AB VOLVO
04:03a
Indian businesses seek government support to meet 2030 EV target
RE
10/13
Volvo Group, SSAB Develop Vehicle With Fossil-Free Steel
MT
10/13
Truck Maker Volvo Launches First Vehicle Made of 'Fossil-Free' Steel From SSAB
DJ
10/13
Volvo Group Launches Vehicle Using Fossil-Free Steel
CI
10/11
REKOR
: Announces Crash-Prediction Research Collaboration With Volvo Cars
MT
10/08
Analysis-Europe's record IPO year has a sting in its tail
RE
10/07
AB VOLVO
: Volvo CE powers a sustainable future with largest range of electric machines
AQ
10/07
AB VOLVO
: Invitation to the Volvo Group report on the third quarter 2021
AQ
10/06
VOLVO B
: Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/06
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING
: Stocks Pressured, High -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
10/06
VOLVO B
: Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/05
VOLVO B
: Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/27
VOLVO B
: Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
SEK
USD
Sales 2021
367 B
42 501 M
42 501 M
Net income 2021
31 716 M
3 677 M
3 677 M
Net cash 2021
41 549 M
4 817 M
4 817 M
P/E ratio 2021
12,7x
Yield 2021
3,34%
Capitalization
403 B
46 305 M
46 765 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,99x
EV / Sales 2022
0,87x
Nbr of Employees
80 784
Free-Float
83,6%
More Financials
Chart AB VOLVO
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
197,58 SEK
Average target price
242,62 SEK
Spread / Average Target
22,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg
Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg
Chairman
Lars Stenqvist
CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg
Secretary, Executive VP-Group Legal & Compliance
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO
1.95%
46 305
JUNGHEINRICH AG
7.38%
4 639
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED
-41.62%
4 103
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.
-21.22%
3 082
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.
-31.96%
2 794
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.
-25.77%
1 214
More Results
