    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
VOLVO B : Receives a Sell rating from UBS

10/14/2021 | 08:18am EDT
UBS is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is still set at SEK 175.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 367 B 42 501 M 42 501 M
Net income 2021 31 716 M 3 677 M 3 677 M
Net cash 2021 41 549 M 4 817 M 4 817 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 403 B 46 305 M 46 765 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 80 784
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart AB VOLVO
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 197,58 SEK
Average target price 242,62 SEK
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, Executive VP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO1.95%46 305
JUNGHEINRICH AG7.38%4 639
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-41.62%4 103
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-21.22%3 082
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-31.96%2 794
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-25.77%1 214