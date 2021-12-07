VOLVO B : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Momentum stocks
ESG Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
trend-following stocks
Growth stocks
Investment themes
Luxury
US Basketball
Financial Data
Metaverse
Education
Europe's family businesses
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Luxury
US Basketball
Financial Data
Metaverse
Education
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Sweden
Nasdaq Stockholm
AB Volvo
News
Summary
VOLV B
SE0000115446
AB VOLVO
(VOLV B)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
12/07 08:24:38 am
204.725
SEK
+1.95%
08:16a
VOLVO B
: UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04:09a
Bilia to Sell Four Volvo Cars, Renault Service Facilities in Sweden
MT
01:00a
Freight firm DSV launches service to help clients cut transport emissions
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
VOLVO B : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
12/07/2021 | 08:16am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
UBS reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains set at SEK 180.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about AB VOLVO
08:16a
VOLVO B
: UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04:09a
Bilia to Sell Four Volvo Cars, Renault Service Facilities in Sweden
MT
01:00a
Freight firm DSV launches service to help clients cut transport emissions
RE
12/06
Smart Equipment Maker MH Robot Jumps 45% in Shenzhen Trading Debut
MT
12/02
Polestar sees global vehicle sales growing tenfold by 2025-CEO
RE
12/02
AB VOLVO
: Building a workplace for everyone
PU
12/02
AB VOLVO
: Volvo and Hyper Island continue to drive change
PU
12/01
Eicher Motors' Commercial Vehicles Arm Posts 10% Rise in November Sales
MT
12/01
AB VOLVO
: Testing batteries to the extreme
PU
11/30
Geely-owned Volvo Expects Chip Supply Crunch to Persist in 2022
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
08:16a
VOLVO B
: UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
11/03
VOLVO B
: Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/27
VOLVO B
: UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
SEK
USD
Sales 2021
365 B
40 198 M
40 198 M
Net income 2021
32 098 M
3 537 M
3 537 M
Net cash 2021
40 647 M
4 479 M
4 479 M
P/E ratio 2021
12,7x
Yield 2021
3,18%
Capitalization
409 B
44 976 M
45 090 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,01x
EV / Sales 2022
0,89x
Nbr of Employees
81 692
Free-Float
83,6%
More Financials
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
200,80 SEK
Average target price
243,20 SEK
Spread / Average Target
21,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg
Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg
Chairman
Lars Stenqvist
CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg
Secretary, Executive VP-Group Legal & Compliance
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO
3.61%
44 976
JUNGHEINRICH AG
17.38%
4 942
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED
-41.41%
4 106
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.
-22.05%
3 224
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.
-28.53%
2 959
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.
-9.01%
1 500
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave