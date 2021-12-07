Log in
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/07 08:24:38 am
204.725 SEK   +1.95%
08:16aVOLVO B : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04:09aBilia to Sell Four Volvo Cars, Renault Service Facilities in Sweden
MT
01:00aFreight firm DSV launches service to help clients cut transport emissions
RE
VOLVO B : UBS reaffirms its Sell rating

12/07/2021 | 08:16am EST
UBS reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains set at SEK 180.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
Financials
Sales 2021 365 B 40 198 M 40 198 M
Net income 2021 32 098 M 3 537 M 3 537 M
Net cash 2021 40 647 M 4 479 M 4 479 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 409 B 44 976 M 45 090 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 81 692
Free-Float 83,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 200,80 SEK
Average target price 243,20 SEK
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, Executive VP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO3.61%44 976
JUNGHEINRICH AG17.38%4 942
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-41.41%4 106
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-22.05%3 224
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-28.53%2 959
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-9.01%1 500