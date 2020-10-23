Log in
Volvo : Capital Markets Day 2020

10/23/2020 | 02:40am EDT

Streamed live on November 5, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. CET Volvo Group Executive Management will outline the Group's strategic direction. The main focus of the event will be on the transformation journey into new sustainable technologies such as battery and hydrogen electric vehicles.

To view the event, please visit our homepage.
If you would like to ask questions in the Q&A session, a phone number will be available on our webpage.

October 23, 2020

For further information, please contact Volvo Group Investor Relations: Linda Arvidsson, +46 739 028 794, or investorevents@volvo.com

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/investors
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2019, net sales amounted to about SEK 432 billion (EUR 40.5 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

AB Volvo published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 06:39:06 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 336 B 38 350 M 38 350 M
Net income 2020 16 135 M 1 840 M 1 840 M
Net cash 2020 51 972 M 5 926 M 5 926 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
Yield 2020 2,87%
Capitalization 370 B 42 217 M 42 189 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 88 889
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 199,62 SEK
Last Close Price 182,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Hanne Jimenez de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB VOLVO16.00%42 217
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED15.52%6 840
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.2.93%6 598
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT66.60%4 322
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.61.29%3 643
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.67.42%1 804
