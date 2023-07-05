By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo Car said Wednesday that car sales rose 33% on year in June, after figures in the same month last year were weighed by lower production due to supply-chain constraints.

The Swedish auto maker--majority owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group--sold 66,379 cars in June, up from 49,904 in the same month last year.

In Europe, sales rose 70% to 27,196 cars, while sales in China fell 6% to 15,405 cars. The company reported a sales increase of 53% in the U.S. to 12,933 cars.

Volvo's recharge range of fully-electric or plug-in hybrid models accounted for 37% of all Volvo cars sold globally. Fully-electric models accounted for 14% of global sales, the company said.

