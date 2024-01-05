HELSINKI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars' sales grew 4.6% to 76,015 cars in December from a year earlier, the Sweden-based group said on Friday. (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)
AB Volvo
Equities
VOLV B
SE0000115446
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|250.18 SEK
|+0.01%
|-4.99%
|-4.99%
|09:04am
|Volvo Cars' December sales rise 4.6% y/y
|RE
|Jan. 04
|European Equities Close Higher in Thursday Trading; Germany, France Inflation Rates Rise
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,393.54 PTS
|+0.62%
|+1.33%
|-
|250.28 SEK
|+0.05%
|-4.36%
|50 153 M $
|30.81 SEK
|-0.32%
|-4.98%
|9 023 M $
|8.43 HKD
|+1.20%
|-0.36%
|10 736 M $
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.41%
|50 153 M $
|0.00%
|5 474 M $
|-4.82%
|3 535 M $
|+0.14%
|2 410 M $
|+5.01%
|2 290 M $
|+1.15%
|1 908 M $
|-5.54%
|1 115 M $
|-1.59%
|1 047 M $
|-.--%
|701 M $
|+3.47%
|573 M $
