STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden-based automaker Volvo Cars reported a 54% fall in second-quarter operating earnings on Thursday.
Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said operating earnings fell to 5.0 billion Swedish crowns ($488.62 million) from a year-ago 10.8 billion.
($1 = 10.2329 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
