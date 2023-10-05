STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars' sales grew 25% in September from a year earlier to 61,666 cars as sales grew in China as well as in Europe and the U.S., the Sweden-based group said on Thursday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding , said in a statement that sales of its recharge models - hybrid and fully electric cars - grew 37% to account for 34% of all its cars sold in the month.

In August

, the group's total sales were up 18% on the back of increased demand in Europe and the U.S. while sales fell in China.

