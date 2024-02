Feb 23 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars said on Friday it plans to distribute 62.7% of its stake worth 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($920.17 million) in Polestar Automotive Holding to its own shareholders.

After completion of the proposed distribution, Volvo Cars said it will remain with an 18% stake in Polestar.

