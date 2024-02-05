STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars' sales increased 10% to 53,402 cars in January from a year earlier, the Sweden-based group said on Monday. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,557 PTS
|+0.67%
|+1.08%
|-
|256.8 SEK
|-0.19%
|+4.11%
|50 156 M $
|35.58 SEK
|-1.02%
|+30.19%
|10 211 M $
|7.62 HKD
|-0.52%
|-1.30%
|9 857 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.68%
|50 156 M $
|+13.97%
|6 313 M $
|-4.76%
|3 498 M $
|-1.15%
|2 163 M $
|-2.64%
|1 825 M $
|+9.21%
|1 290 M $
|+17.58%
|1 110 M $
|-.--%
|706 M $
|-26.73%
|697 M $
|+2.39%
|516 M $
