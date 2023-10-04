By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish truck maker Volvo said Wednesday that its defense unit has entered a framework agreement with Estonia and Latvia for the delivery of logistic trucks.

Volvo has been selected as one of two suppliers and the countries have together ordered up to 3,000 vehicles, with the total order valued at around 440 million euros ($460.5 million).

The seven-year contract can be extended by a further three years, and includes a comprehensive maintenance and spare parts program, it said.

The vehicles will consist of five truck configurations and will be produced in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Volvo said it aims to begin deliveries in 2024.

