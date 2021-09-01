Volvo Gets Electric-Truck Order in North America

By Giulia Petroni



Volvo AB on Wednesday said that it has received a commercial order from AP Moeller-Maersk AS's warehousing and distribution company Performance Team in North America.

The Swedish truck maker said the order comprises 16 electric trucks that will be deployed by the end of the year. The trucks are meant to carry regional loads to customers across Southern California.

Financial details of the contract weren't disclosed.

