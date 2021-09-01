Log in
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/01 03:42:03 am
197.16 SEK   +1.04%
03:35aVolvo Gets Electric-Truck Order in North America
DJ
03:01aAB VOLVO : Volvo takes largest order of electric trucks in North America
AQ
02:48aVolvo Group Venture Capital Invests in Israel-based Foretellix
MT
Volvo Gets Electric-Truck Order in North America

09/01/2021 | 03:35am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Volvo AB on Wednesday said that it has received a commercial order from AP Moeller-Maersk AS's warehousing and distribution company Performance Team in North America.

The Swedish truck maker said the order comprises 16 electric trucks that will be deployed by the end of the year. The trucks are meant to carry regional loads to customers across Southern California.

Financial details of the contract weren't disclosed.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 0334ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S 0.59% 17990 Delayed Quote.31.45%
AB VOLVO 1.22% 197.46 Delayed Quote.0.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 373 B 43 141 M 43 141 M
Net income 2021 32 450 M 3 757 M 3 757 M
Net cash 2021 47 899 M 5 546 M 5 546 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 399 B 46 181 M 46 193 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 80 784
Free-Float 83,6%
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 195,14 SEK
Average target price 248,14 SEK
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, EVP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO0.69%46 181
JUNGHEINRICH AG24.97%5 660
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-22.63%5 368
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-20.31%3 243
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-7.91%3 218
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-27.68%1 164