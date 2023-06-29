By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish truck maker Volvo said Thursday that it has appointed Mats Backman as chief financial officer, replacing Jan Ytterberg who will continue as a senior advisor.

Volvo said Backman has held many senior positions in Swedish industry and has extensive international experience, having served as CFO for companies such as Sandvik, Autoliv and Veoneer.

He will take up his new position during the second half of 2023.

Ytterberg was a senior adviser to the company before stepping in to become acting CFO earlier this year when Tina Hultkvist resigned.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-23 0301ET