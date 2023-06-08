Volvo Opens Texas Office as Part of Autonomous Transport Network

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo said Thursday that its autonomous solutions unit is expanding its footprint in North America with the establishment of an office in Fort Worth, Texas in preparation for commercial autonomous hub-to-hub transport.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions is setting up autonomous freight corridors that will run from Dallas, Forth Worth to El Paso and from Dallas to Houston.

To prepare for commercial launch, VAS has also started to haul loads with trucks using drivers to test aspects of the transport and establish frameworks and procedures for safe and reliable operations, it said.

"With the opening of our office in Texas and start of operational activities, we are building the foundations for a transport solution that will change the way we move goods on highways," said Nils Jaeger, President of VAS.

The autonomous transport solution includes a vehicle purpose-built for autonomous driving, a virtual driver, required infrastructure, operations and support as well as a cloud solution that controls the transport system and manages logistics flows VAS said.

It is based on a hub-to-hub model where autonomous trucks take on the highway portion of the driving while human drivers complete local operations, it said.

