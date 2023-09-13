By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo said Wednesday that its Volvo Autonomous Solutions unit has entered a long-term collaboration to implement autonomous transport solutions at Swedish miner Boliden's operations.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the companies will collaborate on various projects, the first of which will be the implementation of an autonomous transport solution at Boliden's Garpenberg mine in Sweden that will be used to move rock from an on-site quarry.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions will deliver a complete autonomous transport solution that includes vehicles, hardware, software, control room, repair and maintenance, and training.

To prepare the site for the implementation of self-driving trucks, Boliden will adapt its operations and build the necessary infrastructure, with the project due to commence in 2023 with a testing and development phase followed by implementation and fully autonomous operations.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-23 0242ET