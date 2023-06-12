Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AB Volvo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:03:26 2023-06-12 am EDT
214.20 SEK   +0.56%
05:54aVolvo Venture Capital Unit Invests in Spanish Transport Operator
DJ
04:31aVolvo Invests in Spanish Transport Operator Trucksters
MT
04:01aVolvo Group Venture Capital AB invests in Trucksters, managing innovative relay trucking in Europe
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volvo Venture Capital Unit Invests in Spanish Transport Operator

06/12/2023 | 05:54am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Volvo said Monday that its Volvo Group Venture Capital unit has invested in Madrid-based Trucksters, a transport operator focused on providing long-distance transportation through a truck relay system based on big data and artificial intelligence.

"Trucksters is using advanced algorithms and AI to manage long-haul relay transportation through Europe providing faster, safer and more sustainable transports," Volvo Group Venture Capital President Martin Witt said.

"With a growing need for freight transportation, relay systems can provide a solid structure for electrification of long-haul transportation as well as for autonomous solutions in the future," he said.

Volvo said the Trucksters service reduces long-distance road transit time by up to 50% by allowing trucks to be continuously on the move through relays.

Under the Trucksters network, cargo departs from the point of origin and drivers travel nine hours--the maximum legal driving time before a mandatory stop--to the relay point. At the monitored relay point there is an exchange of trailers between drivers so the load doesn't have to remain stationary during the drivers' legal 11-hour rest period. The load continues to its final destination with a new driver, avoiding unnecessary stops along the way.

Trucksters manages four logistics corridors from Spain to Western and Eastern Europe and the U.K.

Financial terms weren't disclosed, but Volvo said the deal has no significant impact on group earnings or its financial position.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-12-23 0553ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.80% 214.65 Delayed Quote.13.01%
IONOS GROUP SE 0.79% 12.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
More recommendations
