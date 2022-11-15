Volvo and Pilot Co. Create Partnership for Charging Network in North America

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish truck maker Volvo AB said Tuesday that it has agreed with North America-based fuel and convenience-store operator Pilot Co. to develop public charging infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

Volvo said the companies intend to enter a strategic partnership that combines Volvo's experience in battery-electric trucks and charging solutions with Pilot's network of more than 750 Pilot and Flying J locations across North America to install charging infrastructure.

Volvo said that with its Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks brands in North America, it will identify selected Pilot and Flying J locations across the U.S. to be prioritized for high-performance charging.

"This initiative will provide customers of any commercial truck brand the necessary peace of mind to consider adopting electric trucks, eliminating range anxiety and give the prerequisites for the North American fleet customers to meet their environmental goals on their decarbonization journeys," Volvo said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 0945ET