Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AB Volvo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:01 2022-11-15 am EST
191.18 SEK   -0.49%
09:45aVolvo and Pilot Co. Create Partnership for Charging Network in North America
DJ
09:01aVolvo Group and Pilot Company to create partnership for charging network in North America
AQ
11/14South Korean shares fall from near 3-month highs; won weakens
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volvo and Pilot Co. Create Partnership for Charging Network in North America

11/15/2022 | 09:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish truck maker Volvo AB said Tuesday that it has agreed with North America-based fuel and convenience-store operator Pilot Co. to develop public charging infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

Volvo said the companies intend to enter a strategic partnership that combines Volvo's experience in battery-electric trucks and charging solutions with Pilot's network of more than 750 Pilot and Flying J locations across North America to install charging infrastructure.

Volvo said that with its Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks brands in North America, it will identify selected Pilot and Flying J locations across the U.S. to be prioritized for high-performance charging.

"This initiative will provide customers of any commercial truck brand the necessary peace of mind to consider adopting electric trucks, eliminating range anxiety and give the prerequisites for the North American fleet customers to meet their environmental goals on their decarbonization journeys," Volvo said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 0945ET

All news about AB VOLVO
09:45aVolvo and Pilot Co. Create Partnership for Charging Network in North America
DJ
09:01aVolvo Group and Pilot Company to create partnership for charging network in North Ameri..
AQ
11/14South Korean shares fall from near 3-month highs; won weakens
RE
11/11Polestar Q3 loss narrows, expects hit from rising costs
RE
11/11Advanced Braking Technology, Glencore Sign Deal to Develop SIBS for Heavy Vehicle Mine ..
MT
11/10Eicher Motors profit misses estimates as costs surge
RE
11/10Volvo Trucks Begins Delivery of Heavy-duty Electric Units With Fossil-free Steel
MT
11/10World-first : Volvo delivers electric trucks with fossil-free steel to customers
AQ
11/09Sweden's Volvo Cars On Track To Deliver First Electric SUV By 2024, CEO Says
MT
11/09Volvo Cars expects to deliver its electric SUV by 2024
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 455 B 43 438 M 43 438 M
Net income 2022 35 135 M 3 353 M 3 353 M
Net cash 2022 55 616 M 5 308 M 5 308 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 6,02%
Capitalization 395 B 37 716 M 37 716 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 86 750
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 192,12 SEK
Average target price 211,63 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tina Hultkvist Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Sofia Frändberg Legal Counsel
Hanne Jimenez de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO-8.36%37 716
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-19.67%3 397
JUNGHEINRICH AG-35.21%3 066
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO.,LTD.-17.47%2 306
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-26.32%2 098
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD.11.03%1 454