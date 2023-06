June 21 (Reuters) - Volvo's Nova Bus will be exiting bus production in the United States, and closing its manufacturing and delivery facility in Plattsburgh, New York by 2025, the company said on Wednesday.

Volvo added that restructuring provision of SEK 1.3 billion ($121.96 million) will negatively impact the company's operating income in the second quarter of 2023.

($1 = 10.6595 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)