Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AB Volvo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:14:13 2023-03-16 am EDT
195.28 SEK   -0.19%
09:05aVolvo to Book $123 Million Provision on European Bus Restructure
DJ
08:34aVolvo Buses to restructure in Europe, hitting 1,600 jobs
RE
07:52aVolvo Buses changes business model in Europe and has decided to close its bodybuilding factory in Wroclaw in 2024
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volvo to Book $123 Million Provision on European Bus Restructure

03/16/2023 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Volvo AB said Thursday that it will book a 1.3 billion-Swedish kronor ($122.6 million) provision in the first quarter after deciding to restructure its European buses business.

The company said Volvo Buses will end the production of complete buses and coaches and instead apply the same model as it has in several other markets, by focussing production on chassis while working with external bodybuilders.

"Our business in Europe has been loss-making for years. With this business model, that we already today apply successfully in many markets, we will improve profitability and secure our long-term competitiveness," said Anna Westerberg, president of Volvo Buses.

Manufacturing at the company's bodybuilding factory in Wroclaw, Poland will stop in the first quarter of 2024, with the move impacting around 1,600 jobs at Volvo Buses, of which around 1,500 are based in Wroclaw.

Volvo Buses said it has signed a letter of intent to sell the premises to Vargas Holding, which will repurpose and gradually grow the production facility and aims to offer employment to some of the Volvo employees.

The company said the move will negatively impact revenue in Europe temporarily during the transition period in 2024 and 2025, with the restructuring provision weighing on operating income in the first quarter of 2023.

The expected negative cash flow effect is estimated at around SEK1.0 billion, of which the majority will impact 2024.

Once completed, the move to the new business model is expected to make the European bus operation profitable, it said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0904ET

All news about AB VOLVO
09:05aVolvo to Book $123 Million Provision on European Bus Restructure
DJ
08:34aVolvo Buses to restructure in Europe, hitting 1,600 jobs
RE
07:52aVolvo Buses changes business model in Europe and has decided to close its bodybuilding ..
AQ
03:24aVolvo Delivers Heavy Electric Truck to Morocco for Waste Collection Company Arma
MT
03/15Volvo Trucks Kicks Off Electric Truck Sales in South Korea
MT
03/10STS Group Expands North American Business with First US Production Site
MT
03/09Volvo Group Accelerates Sustainable Mobility with Innovation Hubs on Three Continents
CI
03/09Volvo Opens New Innovation Hub in France
DJ
03/09Volvo Group's CampX Opens Fourth Hub in France
MT
03/09Volvo Group accelerates sustainable mobility with innovation hubs on three continents
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 475 B 44 676 M 44 676 M
Net income 2023 36 180 M 3 401 M 3 401 M
Net cash 2023 60 790 M 5 714 M 5 714 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 7,21%
Capitalization 401 B 37 741 M 37 741 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 89 103
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 195,66 SEK
Average target price 217,32 SEK
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Nina Karin Jenny Aresund Executive Vice President-Group Legal & Compliance
Hanne Jimenez de Mora Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO3.81%37 741
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED13.97%4 362
JUNGHEINRICH AG16.63%3 332
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO.,LTD.9.43%2 753
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.36.17%2 651
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD.40.53%1 982