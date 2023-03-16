Volvo to Book $123 Million Provision on European Bus Restructure

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Volvo AB said Thursday that it will book a 1.3 billion-Swedish kronor ($122.6 million) provision in the first quarter after deciding to restructure its European buses business.

The company said Volvo Buses will end the production of complete buses and coaches and instead apply the same model as it has in several other markets, by focussing production on chassis while working with external bodybuilders.

"Our business in Europe has been loss-making for years. With this business model, that we already today apply successfully in many markets, we will improve profitability and secure our long-term competitiveness," said Anna Westerberg, president of Volvo Buses.

Manufacturing at the company's bodybuilding factory in Wroclaw, Poland will stop in the first quarter of 2024, with the move impacting around 1,600 jobs at Volvo Buses, of which around 1,500 are based in Wroclaw.

Volvo Buses said it has signed a letter of intent to sell the premises to Vargas Holding, which will repurpose and gradually grow the production facility and aims to offer employment to some of the Volvo employees.

The company said the move will negatively impact revenue in Europe temporarily during the transition period in 2024 and 2025, with the restructuring provision weighing on operating income in the first quarter of 2023.

The expected negative cash flow effect is estimated at around SEK1.0 billion, of which the majority will impact 2024.

Once completed, the move to the new business model is expected to make the European bus operation profitable, it said.

