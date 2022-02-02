Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AB Volvo
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOLV B   SE0000115446

AB VOLVO

(VOLV B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/02 11:29:45 am
212.6 SEK   +0.66%
02:13pVolvo to invest $283 million in Brazil by 2025
RE
03:47aVolvo Cars' January Sales Sink 20% on Slower Retail Deliveries
MT
02/01VOLVO B : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volvo to invest $283 million in Brazil by 2025

02/02/2022 | 02:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: IAA truck show in Hanover

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Volvo's Brazilian unit announced on Wednesday that it will invest 1.5 billion reais ($283.36 million) in the country by 2025, after reporting record truck sales last year.

The figure will be directed mainly to research and development of products and services, said the Swedish company.

In 2021, Volvo sold 21,800 trucks in Brazil, up 45.7% over the previous year. The Brazilian truck market recorded 43.5% growth in the period to 128,700 vehicles.

"Brazil maintained its position as Volvo's second largest truck market in the world, even at a time of limitations due to the pandemic and supply chain constraints," said the group's president for Latin America, Wilson Lirmann.

For 2022, the company has a positive forecast, "but challenges in the production chain, both in capacity and cost increases, will require attention throughout the year," said Lirmann.

($1 = 5.2936 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.66% 212.6 Delayed Quote.0.74%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.62% 5.9727 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
All news about AB VOLVO
02:13pVolvo to invest $283 million in Brazil by 2025
RE
03:47aVolvo Cars' January Sales Sink 20% on Slower Retail Deliveries
MT
02/01VOLVO B : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/01VOLVO B : Sell rating from UBS
MD
01/31VOLVO B : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
01/31Volvo Group - The fourth quarter and full year 2021
AQ
01/31VOLVO B : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
01/31Alternative Income REIT Buys Car Showroom in UK for $7 Million
MT
01/30VOLVO B : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/28Cloudberry Clean Energy Unit Appoints New COO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB VOLVO
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 364 B 39 207 M 364 B
Net income 2021 32 164 M 3 466 M 32 164 M
Net cash 2021 36 547 M 3 939 M 36 547 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 431 B 46 399 M 431 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 82 540
Free-Float -
Chart AB VOLVO
Duration : Period :
AB Volvo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB VOLVO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 211,20 SEK
Average target price 247,58 SEK
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Lundstedt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Olof Ytterberg Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Group Finance
Carl-Henric Svanberg Chairman
Lars Stenqvist CTO & Executive VP-Group Trucks Technology
Sofia Frändberg Secretary, Executive VP-Group Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB VOLVO0.74%46 399
JUNGHEINRICH AG-14.88%4 381
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-3.83%4 088
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.91%2 886
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-18.77%2 534
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-11.19%1 293