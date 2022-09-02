Log in
    VLVLY   US9288541082

AB VOLVO (PUBL)

(VLVLY)
Nina Aresund appointed new member of Volvo's Group Executive Board

09/02/2022
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina Aresund has been appointed new member of Volvo's Group Executive Board and Executive Vice President Group Legal and Compliance. She will succeed Sofia Frändberg who after ten years will step down from her current role and continue as a senior leader for the Volvo Group.

Nina Aresund, born in 1974, began her career at the Volvo Group in 2007 and currently holds the role as Head of Legal and Compliance for Volvo Construction Equipment. Prior to her current role she held the position as head of Group Legal.

"The change to Nina is carefully planned and shows our strong succession pipeline", says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO. "Sofia has a long and successful career in the Volvo Group and will continue to contribute on our growth journey."

Nina Aresund will take on her position as of January 1st, 2023.

September 2nd, 2022

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338 billion (EUR 33.6 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

