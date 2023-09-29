Zemaitijos Pienas AB is a Lithuania-based company, which is engaged in the production and distribution of dairy products. The Company's range of products includes milk, fermented milk and cheese, butter, cream, curd cream, ice cream, spread products of milk and butter, mixed spreads, milk fat, scalded cream, buttermilk, whey and dry milk products. The Company's products are exported to the European Union, Baltic countries, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the United States, among others. On its Website it offers recipes of desserts, salads, main courses, drinks and snacks.

Sector Food Processing