    ZMP1L   LT0000121865

AB ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS

(ZMP1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  07:43 2022-09-30 am EDT
1.800 EUR   -1.10%
08:40aŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group preliminary operating results for the 1st half of 2022 and half-year information
AQ
09/12Regarding completion of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB share buyback
GL
09/12Regarding completion of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB share buyback
AQ
ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group preliminary operating results for the 1st half of 2022 and half-year information

09/30/2022 | 08:41am EDT
ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB (hereinafter – the Company) delivers consolidated unaudited operating results of the Group for the 1st half of 2022:

  • unaudited consolidated sales revenue of the Company group for the 1st half of  2022 amounts to EUR  122,7 million, in comparison with the 1st half of 2021 the sales revenue increased by 31,5 %;
  • preliminary consolidated unaudited result of the Company group in terms of net profit for the 1st half of 2022 reached EUR 1,2 million.

In accordance with Article 13 of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, we also provide half-year information: (i) a set of consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year; (ii) a consolidated half-year report; and (iii) approval of the responsible persons.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Arnas Matuzas
Head of Legal
E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt

