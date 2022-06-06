AbaCore Capital : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 3, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 98780
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 002-727-393
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 135 J.P. RIZAL ST., BRGY. MILAGROSA, PROJECT 4, QUEZON CITYPostal Code1109
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8724-3759 / 8725-7875
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report ABACUS CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES & HOLDINGS, INC.
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
COMMON SHARE
|
4,185,934,029
|
AMOUNT OF DEBT OUTSTANDING AS OF MARCH 31, 2022
|
101,368,308
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 4
AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc.ABA
PSE Disclosure Form 4-8 - Change in Directors and/or Officers
(Resignation/Removal or Appointment/Election)
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Results of Regular Board Meeting held on 03 June 2022
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
The Board unanimously nominated and appointed Raul B. De Mesa to the Board as a regular Director, President & CEO vice Regina R. Mandanas.
The Board unanimously nominated and appointed Ms. Divinagracia Ingco as an Independent Director vice Raul B. De Mesa.
The Board unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Iluminado B. Montemayor as Treasurer to replace Ms. Hazel Caoc.
Resignation/Removal or Replacement
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Effective Date of Resignation/Cessation of term
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation
|
HAZEL CAOC
|
TREASURER
|
06/03/2022
|
PERSONAL
Election or Appointment
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Date of Appointment/Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Effective Date of Appointment Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
|
Nature of Indirect Ownership
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
RAUL B. DE MESA
|
PRESIDENT & CEO
|
06/03/2022
|
06/03/2022
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
DIVINAGRACIA INGCO
|
IND. DIRECTOR
|
06/03/2022
|
06/03/2022
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
ILUMINADO B. MONTEMAYOR
|
TREASURER
|
06/03/2022
|
06/03/2022
|
12
|
-
|
-
Promotion or Change in Designation
|
Name of Person
|
Position/Designation
|
Date of Approval
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Effective Date of Change
(mmm/dd/yyyy)
|
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
|
Nature of Indirect Ownership
|
From
|
To
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other Relevant Information
|
PLEASE SEE ATTACHED.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Rico De Los Reyes
|
Designation
|
Comptroller
