Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABA   PHY0011J1089

ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(ABA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  06-02
1.430 PHP   +2.88%
02:42aABACORE CAPITAL : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)
PU
02:32aABACORE CAPITAL : Declaration of Property Dividends
PU
05/30ABACORE CAPITAL : Quarterly Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AbaCore Capital : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 3, 20222. SEC Identification Number 987803. BIR Tax Identification No. 002-727-3934. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 135 J.P. RIZAL ST., BRGY. MILAGROSA, PROJECT 4, QUEZON CITYPostal Code11098. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8724-3759 / 8725-78759. Former name or former address, if changed since last report ABACUS CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES & HOLDINGS, INC.10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON SHARE 4,185,934,029
AMOUNT OF DEBT OUTSTANDING AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 101,368,308
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 4

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc.ABA PSE Disclosure Form 4-8 - Change in Directors and/or Officers
(Resignation/Removal or Appointment/Election)
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Results of Regular Board Meeting held on 03 June 2022

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The Board unanimously nominated and appointed Raul B. De Mesa to the Board as a regular Director, President & CEO vice Regina R. Mandanas.

The Board unanimously nominated and appointed Ms. Divinagracia Ingco as an Independent Director vice Raul B. De Mesa.

The Board unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Iluminado B. Montemayor as Treasurer to replace Ms. Hazel Caoc.

Resignation/Removal or Replacement
Name of Person Position/Designation Effective Date of Resignation/Cessation of term
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation
HAZEL CAOC TREASURER 06/03/2022 PERSONAL
Election or Appointment
Name of Person Position/Designation Date of Appointment/Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Effective Date of Appointment Election
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct Indirect
RAUL B. DE MESA PRESIDENT & CEO 06/03/2022 06/03/2022 12 - -
DIVINAGRACIA INGCO IND. DIRECTOR 06/03/2022 06/03/2022 12 - -
ILUMINADO B. MONTEMAYOR TREASURER 06/03/2022 06/03/2022 12 - -
Promotion or Change in Designation
Name of Person Position/Designation Date of Approval
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Effective Date of Change
(mmm/dd/yyyy) 		Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
From To Direct Indirect
- - - - - - - -
Other Relevant Information

PLEASE SEE ATTACHED.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Rico De Los Reyes
Designation Comptroller

Disclaimer

Abacore Capital Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
02:42aABACORE CAPITAL : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment..
PU
02:32aABACORE CAPITAL : Declaration of Property Dividends
PU
05/30ABACORE CAPITAL : Quarterly Report
PU
05/29AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
05/29AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
05/05AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. Announces Demise of Regina Reyes Mandanas, Director
CI
05/05AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. Announces Demise of Regina Reyes Mandanas, CEO
CI
03/21ABACORE CAPITAL : Acquisition or Disposition of Shares of Another Corporation
PU
2021AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021Abacore Capital Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 433 M 8,17 M 8,17 M
Net income 2021 4 680 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
Net Debt 2021 49,4 M 0,93 M 0,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 986 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 2 435x
EV / Sales 2021 9,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raul B. de Mesa Chairman
Arturo V. Magtibay Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Mariane B. Tingchuy Compliance Officer
Clarita T. Zarraga President
Omar T. Cruz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.55.43%113
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.59%35 492
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.24.86%32 153
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.18%31 355
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.18%29 043
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.11%27 498