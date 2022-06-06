AbaCore Capital : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)

SEC FORM 17-C

Jun 3, 2022

98780

002-727-393

ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES

135 J.P. RIZAL ST., BRGY. MILAGROSA, PROJECT 4, QUEZON CITY

Postal Code

1109

(02) 8724-3759 / 8725-7875

ABACUS CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES & HOLDINGS, INC.

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON SHARE 4,185,934,029 AMOUNT OF DEBT OUTSTANDING AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 101,368,308

AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc.

ABA

Subject of the Disclosure Results of Regular Board Meeting held on 03 June 2022 Background/Description of the Disclosure The Board unanimously nominated and appointed Raul B. De Mesa to the Board as a regular Director, President & CEO vice Regina R. Mandanas.



The Board unanimously nominated and appointed Ms. Divinagracia Ingco as an Independent Director vice Raul B. De Mesa.



The Board unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Iluminado B. Montemayor as Treasurer to replace Ms. Hazel Caoc.

Name of Person Position/Designation Effective Date of Resignation/Cessation of term

(mmm/dd/yyyy) Reason(s) for Resignation/Cessation HAZEL CAOC TREASURER 06/03/2022 PERSONAL

Name of Person Position/Designation Date of Appointment/Election

(mmm/dd/yyyy) Effective Date of Appointment Election

(mmm/dd/yyyy) Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership Direct Indirect RAUL B. DE MESA PRESIDENT & CEO 06/03/2022 06/03/2022 12 - - DIVINAGRACIA INGCO IND. DIRECTOR 06/03/2022 06/03/2022 12 - - ILUMINADO B. MONTEMAYOR TREASURER 06/03/2022 06/03/2022 12 - -

Name of Person Position/Designation Date of Approval

(mmm/dd/yyyy) Effective Date of Change

(mmm/dd/yyyy) Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership From To Direct Indirect - - - - - - - -

Other Relevant Information PLEASE SEE ATTACHED.

Filed on behalf by: Name Rico De Los Reyes Designation Comptroller

Resignation/Removal or ReplacementElection or AppointmentPromotion or Change in Designation