AbaCore Capital : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
08/18/2022 | 02:54am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 28, 20222. SEC Identification Number 987803. BIR Tax Identification No. 002-727-3934. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 135 J.P. RIZAL ST., BRGY. MILAGROSA, PROJECT 4, QUEZON CITYPostal Code11098. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8724-3759 / 8725-78759. Former name or former address, if changed since last report ABACUS CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES & HOLDINGS, INC.10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON SHARE
4,185,934,029
AMOUNT OF DEBT OUTSTANDING AS OF MARCH 31, 2022
101,368,308
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Items 4(b) and 9
AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc.ABA
PSE Disclosure Form 4-25 - Results of Organizational Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Results of Organizational Meeting held on 28 July 2022
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Election of corporate officers for 2022-2023.
Election of members of the Executive Committee, Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation and Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Governance and Compliance Committee.
List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
Name of Person
Position/Designation
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct
Indirect
Raul B. De Mesa
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
12
0
N/A
Antonio Victoriano F. Gregorio III
Vice Chairman, Senior Vice President for Investor Relations
12
0
N/A
Arturo V. Magtibay
Executive Vice President and COO
12
0
N/A
Arnold R.A. Gutierrez
Senior Vice President-Projects
0
0
N/A
Vicente Rafael L. Rosales
Vice President and Corporate Secretary
0
0
N/A
Iluminado B. Montemayor
Treasurer
12
0
N/A
Rico G. de los Reyes
Assistant Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller
0
0
N/A
Melvert M. De Leon
Assistant VP for Property Management
0
0
N/A
Mariane B. Tingchuy-Estipona
Compliance Officer
0
0
N/A
List of Committees and Membership
Name of Committees
Members
Position/Designation in Committee
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Raul B. De Mesa
Chair (as President)
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Arturo V. Magtibay
Member
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Antonio V.F. Gregorio III
Member
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Vicente Rafael L. Rosales
Member
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Iluminado B. Montemayor
Chair
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Raul B. De Mesa
Member
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Rodrigo C. Reyes
Member
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Clarita T. Zarraga
Chair (Ind. Director)
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Divinagracia Ingco
Member (Ind. Director)
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Arturo V. Magtibay
Member
COMPENSATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Iluminado B. Montemayor
Chair
COMPENSATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Arturo V. Magtibay
Member
COMPENSATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Rodrigo C. Reyes
Member
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Clarita T. Zarraga
Chair (Ind. Director)
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Raul B. De Mesa
Member (Ind. Director)
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Rodrigo C. Reyes
Member
GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE
Omar T. Cruz
Chair
GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE
Antonio V.F. Gregorio III
Member
GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE
Iluminado B. Montemayor
Member
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors
Election of corporate officers for 2022-2023.
Election of members of the Executive Committee, Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation and Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Governance and Compliance Committee.
