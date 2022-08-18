AbaCore Capital : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

SEC FORM 17-C

Jul 28, 2022

98780

002-727-393

ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES

135 J.P. RIZAL ST., BRGY. MILAGROSA, PROJECT 4, QUEZON CITY

1109

(02) 8724-3759 / 8725-7875

ABACUS CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES & HOLDINGS, INC.

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON SHARE 4,185,934,029 AMOUNT OF DEBT OUTSTANDING AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 101,368,308

AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc.

ABA

Subject of the Disclosure Results of Organizational Meeting held on 28 July 2022 Background/Description of the Disclosure Election of corporate officers for 2022-2023.

Election of members of the Executive Committee, Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation and Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Governance and Compliance Committee.

Name of Person Position/Designation Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership Direct Indirect Raul B. De Mesa Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer 12 0 N/A Antonio Victoriano F. Gregorio III Vice Chairman, Senior Vice President for Investor Relations 12 0 N/A Arturo V. Magtibay Executive Vice President and COO 12 0 N/A Arnold R.A. Gutierrez Senior Vice President-Projects 0 0 N/A Vicente Rafael L. Rosales Vice President and Corporate Secretary 0 0 N/A Iluminado B. Montemayor Treasurer 12 0 N/A Rico G. de los Reyes Assistant Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller 0 0 N/A Melvert M. De Leon Assistant VP for Property Management 0 0 N/A Mariane B. Tingchuy-Estipona Compliance Officer 0 0 N/A

Name of Committees Members Position/Designation in Committee EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Raul B. De Mesa Chair (as President) EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Arturo V. Magtibay Member EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Antonio V.F. Gregorio III Member EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Vicente Rafael L. Rosales Member NOMINATION COMMITTEE Iluminado B. Montemayor Chair NOMINATION COMMITTEE Raul B. De Mesa Member NOMINATION COMMITTEE Rodrigo C. Reyes Member AUDIT COMMITTEE Clarita T. Zarraga Chair (Ind. Director) AUDIT COMMITTEE Divinagracia Ingco Member (Ind. Director) AUDIT COMMITTEE Arturo V. Magtibay Member COMPENSATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Iluminado B. Montemayor Chair COMPENSATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Arturo V. Magtibay Member COMPENSATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Rodrigo C. Reyes Member RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE Clarita T. Zarraga Chair (Ind. Director) RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE Raul B. De Mesa Member (Ind. Director) RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE Rodrigo C. Reyes Member GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE Omar T. Cruz Chair GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE Antonio V.F. Gregorio III Member GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE Iluminado B. Montemayor Member

List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors Election of corporate officers for 2022-2023.

Election of members of the Executive Committee, Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation and Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Governance and Compliance Committee. Other Relevant Information PLEASE SEE ATTACHED.

Filed on behalf by: Name Rico De Los Reyes Designation Comptroller

List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the IssuerList of Committees and Membership