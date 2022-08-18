Log in
    ABA   PHY0011J1089

ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(ABA)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
2.210 PHP    0.00%
ABACORE CAPITAL : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
02:54aABACORE CAPITAL : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
08/17ABACORE CAPITAL : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
PU
AbaCore Capital : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

08/18/2022 | 02:54am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 28, 20222. SEC Identification Number 987803. BIR Tax Identification No. 002-727-3934. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ABACORE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 135 J.P. RIZAL ST., BRGY. MILAGROSA, PROJECT 4, QUEZON CITYPostal Code11098. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8724-3759 / 8725-78759. Former name or former address, if changed since last report ABACUS CONSOLIDATED RESOURCES & HOLDINGS, INC.10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON SHARE 4,185,934,029
AMOUNT OF DEBT OUTSTANDING AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 101,368,308
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Items 4(b) and 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

AbaCore Capital Holdings, Inc.ABA PSE Disclosure Form 4-25 - Results of Organizational Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Results of Organizational Meeting held on 28 July 2022

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Election of corporate officers for 2022-2023.
Election of members of the Executive Committee, Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation and Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Governance and Compliance Committee.

List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
Name of Person Position/Designation Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct Indirect
Raul B. De Mesa Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer 12 0 N/A
Antonio Victoriano F. Gregorio III Vice Chairman, Senior Vice President for Investor Relations 12 0 N/A
Arturo V. Magtibay Executive Vice President and COO 12 0 N/A
Arnold R.A. Gutierrez Senior Vice President-Projects 0 0 N/A
Vicente Rafael L. Rosales Vice President and Corporate Secretary 0 0 N/A
Iluminado B. Montemayor Treasurer 12 0 N/A
Rico G. de los Reyes Assistant Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller 0 0 N/A
Melvert M. De Leon Assistant VP for Property Management 0 0 N/A
Mariane B. Tingchuy-Estipona Compliance Officer 0 0 N/A
List of Committees and Membership
Name of Committees Members Position/Designation in Committee
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Raul B. De Mesa Chair (as President)
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Arturo V. Magtibay Member
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Antonio V.F. Gregorio III Member
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Vicente Rafael L. Rosales Member
NOMINATION COMMITTEE Iluminado B. Montemayor Chair
NOMINATION COMMITTEE Raul B. De Mesa Member
NOMINATION COMMITTEE Rodrigo C. Reyes Member
AUDIT COMMITTEE Clarita T. Zarraga Chair (Ind. Director)
AUDIT COMMITTEE Divinagracia Ingco Member (Ind. Director)
AUDIT COMMITTEE Arturo V. Magtibay Member
COMPENSATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Iluminado B. Montemayor Chair
COMPENSATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Arturo V. Magtibay Member
COMPENSATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Rodrigo C. Reyes Member
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE Clarita T. Zarraga Chair (Ind. Director)
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE Raul B. De Mesa Member (Ind. Director)
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE Rodrigo C. Reyes Member
GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE Omar T. Cruz Chair
GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE Antonio V.F. Gregorio III Member
GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE Iluminado B. Montemayor Member
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors

Election of corporate officers for 2022-2023.
Election of members of the Executive Committee, Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation and Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Governance and Compliance Committee.

Other Relevant Information

PLEASE SEE ATTACHED.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Rico De Los Reyes
Designation Comptroller

Disclaimer

Abacore Capital Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
