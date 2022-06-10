Log in
    AME   CA0025555065

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION

(AME)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:27 2022-06-10 am EDT
0.0550 CAD    0.00%
Abacus Mining & Exploration : Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension

06/10/2022 | 09:23pm EDT
Suite 1000 - 1050 West Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6E 3S7 Canada

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: AME

Tel: 604.682.0301

email: info@amemining.com

website: www.amemining.com

Abacus Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Extension

Vancouver, B.C., November 4, 2021. Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation ("Abacus" or the "Company") (TSXV: AME) announces that further to its news release dated October 29, 2021, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the exercise period of a total of 4,872,000 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.20 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed November 23, 2018. The Company has extended the expiry date for all the Warrants by one (1) additional year, and accordingly, the new expiry date for the Warrants is November 23, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged.

On Behalf of the Board,

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION

Paul G. Anderson, P.Geo.

President and CEO

About Abacus

Abacus is a mineral exploration and mine development company currently focused on copper and gold in B.C. and Nevada. The Company's main asset is a 20% ownership interest, together with KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. (80%), in the proposed copper-gold Ajax Mine located southwest of Kamloops, B.C., which has undergone a joint provincial and federal environmental assessment process. On December 14, 2017, a decision was made by the B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum resources to decline to issue an environmental assessment certificate for the Project. KGHM have recently reopened an office in Kamloops, B.C. to facilitate First Nation, community and governmental engagement in order to advance the project towards a potential resubmission of the environmental application.

Abacus also holds an option on the Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims subject to a ten-year lease agreement.

For the latest reports and information on Abacus' projects, please refer to the Company's website at www.amemining.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that are deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Abacus expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include changes to commodity prices, mine and metallurgical recovery, operating and capital costs, foreign exchange rates, ability to obtain required permits on a timely basis, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 01:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,46 M -4,26 M -4,26 M
Net Debt 2021 21,9 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,53 M 4,32 M 4,32 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
Paul G. Anderson President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeannine P. M. Webb Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. McInnis Executive Chairman
Thomas A. McKeever Independent Non-Executive Director
Kerry Melbourne Spong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION-15.38%6
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.19.49%19 832
ANTOFAGASTA PLC10.87%18 537
VEDANTA LIMITED-11.23%14 949
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-23.66%9 942
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED2.40%8 108