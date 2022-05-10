Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation
  News
  Summary
    AME   CA0025555065

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION

(AME)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/09 03:45:41 pm EDT
0.0550 CAD   -8.33%
Summary 
Summary

Abacus Will Attend VRIC

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation (TSXV: AME) ("Abacus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the VRIC conference at the Vancouver Convention Center, from May 18-19, 2022, booth #129.

Abacus holds a 20% ownership interest in the Ajax copper-gold porphyry project, located near Kamloops, British Columbia., which is managed by base metal major KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., who hold the remaining 80%. The Ajax Project contains significant quantities of copper and gold, within a NI 43-101 Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 426 Mt at 0.29% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au and 0.39 g/t Ag. Contained metal is in the order of 2.7 Bil lbs Cu, 2.6 Moz Au and 5.3 Moz Ag*.

Abacus is also exploring a significant porphyry Cu-Mo project in the Yerington camp of Nevada. Recent drilling returned significant composited intervals of low-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization within the Lurh Hill granite that hosts the other four known porphyry Cu deposits in the camp.

As there are no known instances of the Lurh Hill granite at Yerington without an associated porphyry, the discovery of this granite on Willow marks a key new discovery, which means that there is a very high likelihood of a Cu-Mo deposit being delineated on Willow. Recent drill results indicate that the Company is vectoring into a higher grade copper center and clearly indicate that further drilling is warranted.

The Company's target is essentially identical to the two largest porphyry deposits in the Yerington camp, namely the past-producing Yerington mine and the undeveloped Ann Mason deposit. Because the target at Willow is covered by later volcanism, prospecting by drill and sampling for geochemistry is the only effective means of trying to locate a porphyry center, and this often takes several drill campaigns to achieve, with each successive campaign vectoring closer to a porphyry center.

Of the porphyries in the camp, the Ann Mason deposit lies adjacent and east of Willow and is held by HudBay Minerals. In 2021, Hudbay announced an updated PEA on Ann Mason with a revised M&I resource of 2.2 billion tonnes at 0.34% Cu. Lion Copper and Gold (formerly Quaterra Resources) control the Yerington, Bear and MacArthur porphyries further to the east. Anaconda mined the Yerington porphyry between 1952 until 1978, producing 1.6 billion pounds of copper. MacArthur ((M&I of 159MT at 0.212% Cu) ** has seen some past production and is currently undergoing a Prefeasibility Study. In March of 2022, Lion announced that Rio Tinto had taken an option on the company's Yerington assets. Nevada Copper is in production to the southeast at its Pumpkin Hollow skarn (P&P of 572 MT at 0.4% Cu).

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul G. Anderson, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

* Wardrop Engineering Inc. 2012. Ajax Copper/Gold Project, Kamloops, British Columbia - Feasibility Study Technical Report. Doc. No. 1054610300-REP-R0004-02. January 2012.

** Data is from the respective Company websites. The Quaterra report is by M3 Engineering and Technology Corp, May 23, 2012. Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Lyon County, Nevada, US.

On Behalf of the Board,
ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION

Paul G. Anderson, P.Geo.
President and CEO
pganderson@amemining.com

About Abacus

Abacus is a mineral exploration and mine development company currently focused on copper and gold in B.C. and Nevada. The Company's main asset is a 20% ownership interest, together with KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. (80%), in the proposed copper-gold Ajax Mine located southwest of Kamloops, B.C., which has undergone a joint provincial and federal environmental assessment process. On December 14, 2017, a decision was made by the B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum resources to decline to issue an environmental assessment certificate for the Project. KGHM have recently reopened an office in Kamloops, B.C. to facilitate First Nation, community and governmental engagement in order to advance the project towards a potential resubmission of the environmental application.

Abacus also holds an option on the Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims subject to a ten-year lease agreement.

For the latest reports and information on Abacus' projects, please refer to the Company's website at www.amemining.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements that are deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Abacus expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include changes to commodity prices, mine and metallurgical recovery, operating and capital costs, foreign exchange rates, ability to obtain required permits on a timely basis, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122042


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 5,53 M 4,26 M 4,26 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul G. Anderson President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeannine P. M. Webb Chief Financial Officer
Michael D. McInnis Executive Chairman
Thomas A. McKeever Independent Non-Executive Director
Kerry Melbourne Spong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION-15.38%4
VEDANTA LIMITED2.62%16 742
ANTOFAGASTA PLC1.76%16 529
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.9.08%16 519
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-18.08%10 677
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-7.37%7 189