Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation is a Canada-based mineral exploration and mine development company with a focus on copper and gold. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America. The Company holds interest in KGHM Ajax Mining Inc., which is focused on the exploration and development of the Ajax Project located near Kamloops, British Columbia. The Ajax Project comprises eight Crown grants, including the historic Ajax East and West pits. It also has an option to earn approximately 75% ownership interest in Willow Property. The Willow property is located approximately 65 kilometers southeast of Reno and approximately 13-kilometer due west of Yerington, Nevada, in the Buckskin Mountain Range. This property covers four porphyry copper deposits, namely Yerington, Ann Mason, Bear and MacArthur.