Abacus Property : HY22 results presentation
Abacus Property Group
HY22 Results Presentation
17 February 2022
TOTAL
ASSETS
A$4.9bn
21.6% on FY21
STATUTORY
PROFIT
$314.8m
107.4% on HY21
WEIGHTED
AVERAGE CAP RATE
5.49%
1,2
16bps on FY21
FFO
$81.1m
33.7% on HY21
GEARING
29.4%
690bps on FY21
FFO
PER SECURITY
9.8c
8.2% on HY21
NET
TANGIBLE
ASSETS
$3.73ps
8.7% on FY21
DPS
8.75c
2.9% on HY21
Includes equity accounted investments.
Commercial portfolio 5.52%, Self Storage portfolio 5.47%.
2 Abacus Property Group | HY22 Results Presentation
HY22 highlights
Abacus is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors
Deployment:
Material transformation with approximately $3.2 billion 1 deployed since FY17 including
only
over $1.8 billion into Self Storage
Over $1 billion 1 deployed into key sectors during FY22 to date
use
FFO per security growth of 8.2% on 1H21 and 4.9% on 2H21
Operating conditions:
Self Storage:
Multi-pronged growth strategy continues to deliver with a strong trading performance in HY22
$483 million invested 2
Established portfolio 3 RevPAM growth of 11.7%
69% growth on HY21 in Self Storage net property rental income to $57.7 million 4
personal
Commercial: Acquisitions and active asset management support resilient trading in HY22
- $601 million invested
5
- over 25,000 sqm of Office leasing completed with positive spreads
- 15% growth on HY21 in Commercial net property rental income to $47.8 million
6
For
1.
Includes $401 million of acquisition: 77 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW, 56 Prescot Parade, Milperra NSW (
Riverlands), 181 James
Ruse Drive, Camellia NSW (
Camellia) and $53 million of Self Storage sites ( post balance date transactions).
2.
Including $53 million post balance date transactions.
3.
Established portfolio: 63 mature stores open at 1 July 2020.
4.
Note impact from elimination of Storage King (
SK) management fees (SK acquired in November 2020).
5.
Including $348 million post balance date transactions.
6.
Excluding equity accounted investments.
3 Abacus Property Group | HY22 Results Presentation
Proforma
1 balance sheet allocation
only
31 DECEMBER 2021
use
billion of
$5.2Total Assets 2
personal
Commercial
50%
Self Storage
50%
$2.5 billion
$2.5 billion
30 JUNE 2021
$4.1billion of Total Assets 2
Commercial
52%
Self Storage
45%
$2.0 billion
$1.8 billion
Office
$1,932m
Established
3
$1,220m
Retail
$485m
Acquisitions
4
$451m
Other
$103m
Stabilising
5
$431m
Other
6
$357m
1.
Includes post balance date transactions.
2.
Includes investments in cash and other assets not pictured above.
For
Established portfolio: 63 mature stores open at 1 July 2020.
3.
4.
Acquisitions: 29 mature stores acquired post 1 July 2020.
5.
Stabilising portfolio: 29 stores.
6.
Includes Storage King, developments and other Self Storage investments.
Office
$1,646m
Retail
$343m
Other
$45m
Established
3 $1,072m
Acquisitions
4 $130m
Stabilising
5 $248m
Other
6 $306m
4 Abacus Property Group | HY22 Results Presentation
$5.0
billion
2,459
2,467
Capital deployment
Investment of approximately $3.2 billion into key sectors since FY17 has transformed Abacus into a strong asset backed, annuity style investment house
only
Movement in Investment Portfolio
1,2 (in $ millions)
(27)
use
247
Commercial Property
30
(198)
Self Storage
483
601
293
(16)
(3)
257
89
(47)
271
117
76
496
(66)
(116)
192
1,756
$1.8
166
billion
10
54
(27)
30
(265)
1,207
personal
185
287
27
(52)
666
908
629
2,034
1,728
1,464
1,415
For
1,202
Includes equity accounted investments and other assets.
Includes impact of post balance date transactions.
5 Abacus Property Group | HY22 Results Presentation
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Abacus Property Group published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:43:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
306 M
220 M
220 M
Net income 2022
163 M
117 M
117 M
Net Debt 2022
1 491 M
1 070 M
1 070 M
P/E ratio 2022
17,3x
Yield 2022
5,05%
Capitalization
2 920 M
2 096 M
2 096 M
EV / Sales 2022
14,4x
EV / Sales 2023
13,7x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
43,1%
