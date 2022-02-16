Abacus Property : HY22 results presentation

HY22 highlights

Abacus is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors

Deployment:  Material transformation with approximately $3.2 billion1 deployed since FY17 including only over $1.8 billion into Self Storage  Over $1 billion1 deployed into key sectors during FY22 to date use FFO per security growth of 8.2% on 1H21 and 4.9% on 2H21 

Operating conditions:

Self Storage: Multi-prongedgrowth strategy continues to deliver with a strong trading performance in HY22

$483 million invested 2

Established portfolio 3 RevPAM growth of 11.7%

