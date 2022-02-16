Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Abacus Property Group
  News
  Summary
    ABP   AU000000ABP9

ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP

(ABP)
  Report
Abacus Property : HY22 results presentation

02/16/2022 | 05:44pm EST
For personal use only

Abacus Property Group

HY22 Results Presentation

17 February 2022

Platform metrics HY22

For personal use only

TOTAL

ASSETS

A$4.9bn

21.6% on FY21

STATUTORY

PROFIT

$314.8m

107.4% on HY21

WEIGHTED

AVERAGE CAP RATE

5.49%1,2

16bps on FY21

FFO

$81.1m

33.7% on HY21

GEARING

29.4%

690bps on FY21

FFO

PER SECURITY

9.8c

8.2% on HY21

NET

TANGIBLE

ASSETS

$3.73ps

8.7% on FY21

DPS

8.75c

2.9% on HY21

  1. Includes equity accounted investments.
  2. Commercial portfolio 5.52%, Self Storage portfolio 5.47%.

2 Abacus Property Group | HY22 Results Presentation

HY22 highlights

Abacus is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors

Deployment:

Material transformation with approximately $3.2 billion1 deployed since FY17 including

only

over $1.8 billion into Self Storage

Over $1 billion1 deployed into key sectors during FY22 to date

use

FFO per security growth of 8.2% on 1H21 and 4.9% on 2H21

Operating conditions:

Self Storage: Multi-prongedgrowth strategy continues to deliver with a strong trading performance in HY22

  • $483 million invested2
  • Established portfolio3 RevPAM growth of 11.7%
  • 69% growth on HY21 in Self Storage net property rental income to $57.7 million4

personal

Commercial: Acquisitions and active asset management support resilient trading in HY22

- $601 million invested5

- over 25,000 sqm of Office leasing completed with positive spreads

- 15% growth on HY21 in Commercial net property rental income to $47.8 million6

For

1.

Includes $401 million of acquisition: 77 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW, 56 Prescot Parade, Milperra NSW (Riverlands), 181 James

Ruse Drive, Camellia NSW (Camellia) and $53 million of Self Storage sites (post balance date transactions).

2.

Including $53 million post balance date transactions.

3.

Established portfolio: 63 mature stores open at 1 July 2020.

4.

Note impact from elimination of Storage King (SK) management fees (SK acquired in November 2020).

5.

Including $348 million post balance date transactions.

6.

Excluding equity accounted investments.

3 Abacus Property Group | HY22 Results Presentation

Proforma1 balance sheet allocation

only

31 DECEMBER 2021

use

billion of

$5.2Total Assets2

personal

Commercial

50%

Self Storage

50%

$2.5 billion

$2.5 billion

30 JUNE 2021

$4.1billion of Total Assets2

Commercial

52%

Self Storage

45%

$2.0 billion

$1.8 billion

Office

$1,932m

Established3

$1,220m

Retail

$485m

Acquisitions4

$451m

Other

$103m

Stabilising5

$431m

Other6

$357m

1.

Includes post balance date transactions.

2.

Includes investments in cash and other assets not pictured above.

For

Established portfolio: 63 mature stores open at 1 July 2020.
3.

3.

4.

Acquisitions: 29 mature stores acquired post 1 July 2020.

5.

Stabilising portfolio: 29 stores.

6.

Includes Storage King, developments and other Self Storage investments.

Office$1,646m

Retail$343m

Other$45m

Established3 $1,072m

Acquisitions4 $130m

Stabilising5 $248m

Other6$306m

4 Abacus Property Group | HY22 Results Presentation

$5.0
billion
2,459
2,467

Capital deployment

Investment of approximately $3.2 billion into key sectors since FY17 has transformed Abacus into a strong asset backed, annuity style investment house

only

Movement in Investment Portfolio1,2 (in $ millions)

(27)

use

247

Commercial Property

30

(198)

Self Storage

483

601

293

(16)

(3)

257

89

(47)

271

117

76

496

(66)

(116)

192

1,756

$1.8

166

billion

10

54

(27)

30

(265)

1,207

personal

185

287

27

(52)

666

908

629

2,034

1,728

1,464

1,415

For

1,202

  1. Includes equity accounted investments and other assets.
  2. Includes impact of post balance date transactions.

5 Abacus Property Group | HY22 Results Presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Abacus Property Group published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
