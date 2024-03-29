March 29, 2024

To whom it may concern:

Company name: Name of representative:Abalance Corporation Yasuaki Mitsuyuki,

Representative Director and President (Securities code: 3856;

Inquiries:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market) Nobuhiko Yamazaki,

Head of IR & Planning's Office

(Main phone number: +81-3-6810-3028)Notice of Filing Amended Reports for Annual Securities Reports, etc. for the Past Fiscal Years and

Amending Consolidated Financial Results for the Past Fiscal Years (Summary Version)

Abalance Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company submitted amended reports for its annual securities reports, etc. for the past fiscal years to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau and also amended its consolidated financial results, etc. for the past fiscal years on March 14, 2024 as outlined below.

  • 1. Reason for amendments

    The Company decided to amend financial results for the past fiscal years. This was due to uncovering transactions with parts and materials supplied for a fee in part of transactions between

    WWB Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and a construction contractor of solar power plants, in which net sales and cost of sales had been incorrectly recorded in light of the Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ

    Implementation Guidance No. 30).

    As a result of the amendments to financial results, the Company retrospectively investigated similar transactions in the past fiscal years, and consequently decided to amend its consolidated financial statements included in its annual securities reports, etc. filed in the past.

    The amendments to financial results necessitated amendments to part of its annual securities reports and quarterly securities reports for the period from the first quarter of the 23rd fiscal year

    (the first quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022) to the first quarter of the 25th fiscal year

    (the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024). Therefore, the Company filed amended reports for the annual securities reports and quarterly securities reports in accordance with Article

    24-2, Paragraph 1 and Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

  • 2. Amended reports for annual securities reports and quarterly securities reports filed on March 14,

    2024

  • (1) Amended reports for annual securities reports

    Annual securities report for the 23rd fiscal year (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

    Annual securities report for the 24th fiscal year (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)

  • (2) Amended reports for quarterly securities reports

Quarterly securities report for the first quarter of the 23rd fiscal year (from July 1, 2021 to

September 30, 2021)

Quarterly securities report for the second quarter of the 23rd fiscal year (from October 1, 2021 to

December 31, 2021)

Quarterly securities report for the third quarter of the 23rd fiscal year (from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022)

Quarterly securities report for the first quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

Quarterly securities report for the second quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Quarterly securities report for the third quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023)

Quarterly securities report for the first quarter of the 25th fiscal year (from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

3. Consolidated financial results and quarterly financial results amended

Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 under Japanese GAAP

Consolidated financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2021 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 under Japanese GAAP

Consolidated financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2022 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 under Japanese GAAP

The Company separately made the following disclosure on March 14, 2024.

(Amendments / Corrections of Numerical Data)

Notice of Partial Amendments to the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended

June 30, 2023 (Under Japanese GAAP)

(Amendments / Corrections of Numerical Data)

Notice of Partial Amendments to the Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Under Japanese GAAP)

4. Amount of impact on financial results for the past fiscal years as a result of amendments

The amount of impact on consolidated financial results as a result of the amendments is outlined below.

[Consolidated Financial Statements]

(Millions of yen)

Period

Item

Before Correction

After Correction

Amount of impact

Change (%)

23rd fiscal year: Three months ended September 30, 2021

Net sales

9,805

9,492

(312)

(3.18)%

Operating profit

354

254

(99)

(28.15)%

Ordinary profit

271

172

(99)

(36.71)%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

855

789

(65)

(7.63)%

Net assets

5,690

5,624

(65)

(1.14)%

Total assets

42,767

42,702

(65)

(0.15)%

23rd fiscal year: Six months ended December 31, 2021

Net sales

26,655

26,342

(312)

(1.17)%

Operating profit

532

434

(98)

(18.47)%

Ordinary profit

340

241

(98)

(28.91)%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

803

739

(64)

(8.00)%

Net assets

6,644

6,580

(64)

(0.96)%

Total assets

55,724

55,659

(64)

(0.11)%

Period

Item

Before Correction

After Correction

Amount of impact

Change (%)

23rd fiscal year: Nine months ended March 31, 2022

Net sales

55,652

55,339

(312)

(0.56)%

Operating profit

723

626

(96)

(13.38)%

Ordinary profit

486

389

(96)

(19.89)%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

776

712

(63)

(8.16)%

Net assets

6,849

6,786

(63)

(0.92)%

Total assets

74,145

74,082

(63)

(0.08)%

23rd fiscal year: Fiscal year ended June 30, 2022

Net sales

92,435

92,122

(312)

(0.33)%

Operating profit

1,697

1,605

(91)

(5.41)%

Ordinary profit

1,510

1,418

(91)

(6.08)%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

867

806

(60)

(6.93)%

Net assets

8,007

7,947

(60)

(0.75)%

Total assets

85,181

85,121

(60)

(0.07)%

24th fiscal year: Three months ended September 30, 2022

Net sales

55,729

55,546

(182)

(0.32)%

Operating profit

1,629

1,506

(122)

(7.51)%

Ordinary profit

1,444

1,321

(122)

(8.47)%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

531

451

(80)

(15.05)%

Net assets

10,167

10,027

(140)

(1.37)%

Total assets

120,928

120,788

(140)

(0.11)%

24th fiscal year: Six months ended December 31, 2022

Net sales

112,071

111,553

(518)

(0.46)%

Operating profit

5,167

4,908

(258)

(5.00)%

Ordinary profit

5,860

5,602

(258)

(4.40)%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,269

2,148

(120)

(5.31)%

Net assets

13,472

13,291

(180)

(1.34)%

Total assets

118,764

118,583

(180)

(0.15)%

24th fiscal year: Nine months ended March 31, 2023

Net sales

164,824

162,693

(2,130)

(1.29)%

Operating profit

9,982

9,213

(768)

(7.69)%

Ordinary profit

11,133

10,364

(768)

(6.90)%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,249

3,764

(484)

(11.40)%

Net assets

19,407

18,862

(544)

(2.80)%

Total assets

127,473

128,702

1,228

0.96%

24th fiscal year: Fiscal year ended June 30, 2023

Net sales

217,415

215,284

(2,130)

(0.97)%

Operating profit

13,565

12,804

(760)

(5.60)%

Ordinary profit

14,799

14,038

(760)

(5.14)%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,445

4,965

(479)

(8.80)%

Net assets

23,310

22,771

(539)

(2.31)%

Total assets

144,087

143,691

(395)

(0.27)%

Period

Item

Before Correction

After Correction

Amount of impact

Change (%)

25th fiscal year: Three months ended September 30, 2023

Net sales

57,740

57,740

0

0.00%

Operating profit

4,673

4,684

11

0.24%

Ordinary profit

4,507

4,518

11

0.25%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,737

1,744

7

0.42%

Net assets

27,007

26,475

(532)

(1.97)%

Total assets

160,583

160,147

(436)

(0.27)%

