Abalance Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company submitted amended reports for its annual securities reports, etc. for the past fiscal years to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau and also amended its consolidated financial results, etc. for the past fiscal years on March 14, 2024 as outlined below.

1. Reason for amendments The Company decided to amend financial results for the past fiscal years. This was due to uncovering transactions with parts and materials supplied for a fee in part of transactions between WWB Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and a construction contractor of solar power plants, in which net sales and cost of sales had been incorrectly recorded in light of the Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Implementation Guidance No. 30). As a result of the amendments to financial results, the Company retrospectively investigated similar transactions in the past fiscal years, and consequently decided to amend its consolidated financial statements included in its annual securities reports, etc. filed in the past. The amendments to financial results necessitated amendments to part of its annual securities reports and quarterly securities reports for the period from the first quarter of the 23rd fiscal year (the first quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022) to the first quarter of the 25th fiscal year (the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024). Therefore, the Company filed amended reports for the annual securities reports and quarterly securities reports in accordance with Article 24-2, Paragraph 1 and Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

4. Amount of impact on financial results for the past fiscal years as a result of amendments

The amount of impact on consolidated financial results as a result of the amendments is outlined below.

[Consolidated Financial Statements]

(Millions of yen)