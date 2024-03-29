March 29, 2024
To whom it may concern:
Company name: Name of representative:Abalance Corporation Yasuaki Mitsuyuki,
Representative Director and President (Securities code: 3856;
Inquiries:
Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market) Nobuhiko Yamazaki,
Head of IR & Planning's Office
(Main phone number: +81-3-6810-3028)Notice of Filing Amended Reports for Annual Securities Reports, etc. for the Past Fiscal Years and
Amending Consolidated Financial Results for the Past Fiscal Years (Summary Version)
Abalance Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company submitted amended reports for its annual securities reports, etc. for the past fiscal years to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau and also amended its consolidated financial results, etc. for the past fiscal years on March 14, 2024 as outlined below.
1. Reason for amendments
The Company decided to amend financial results for the past fiscal years. This was due to uncovering transactions with parts and materials supplied for a fee in part of transactions between
WWB Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, and a construction contractor of solar power plants, in which net sales and cost of sales had been incorrectly recorded in light of the Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ
Implementation Guidance No. 30).
As a result of the amendments to financial results, the Company retrospectively investigated similar transactions in the past fiscal years, and consequently decided to amend its consolidated financial statements included in its annual securities reports, etc. filed in the past.
The amendments to financial results necessitated amendments to part of its annual securities reports and quarterly securities reports for the period from the first quarter of the 23rd fiscal year
(the first quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022) to the first quarter of the 25th fiscal year
(the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024). Therefore, the Company filed amended reports for the annual securities reports and quarterly securities reports in accordance with Article
24-2, Paragraph 1 and Article 24-4-7, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
2. Amended reports for annual securities reports and quarterly securities reports filed on March 14,
2024
(1) Amended reports for annual securities reports
Annual securities report for the 23rd fiscal year (from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
Annual securities report for the 24th fiscal year (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)
(2) Amended reports for quarterly securities reports
Quarterly securities report for the first quarter of the 23rd fiscal year (from July 1, 2021 to
September 30, 2021)
Quarterly securities report for the second quarter of the 23rd fiscal year (from October 1, 2021 to
December 31, 2021)
Quarterly securities report for the third quarter of the 23rd fiscal year (from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022)
Quarterly securities report for the first quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
Quarterly securities report for the second quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
Quarterly securities report for the third quarter of the 24th fiscal year (from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023)
Quarterly securities report for the first quarter of the 25th fiscal year (from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
3. Consolidated financial results and quarterly financial results amended
Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 under Japanese GAAP
Consolidated financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2021 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 under Japanese GAAP
Consolidated financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2022 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 under Japanese GAAP Consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 under Japanese GAAP
The Company separately made the following disclosure on March 14, 2024.
(Amendments / Corrections of Numerical Data)
Notice of Partial Amendments to the Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended
June 30, 2023 (Under Japanese GAAP)
(Amendments / Corrections of Numerical Data)
Notice of Partial Amendments to the Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Under Japanese GAAP)
4. Amount of impact on financial results for the past fiscal years as a result of amendments
The amount of impact on consolidated financial results as a result of the amendments is outlined below.
[Consolidated Financial Statements]
(Millions of yen)
Period
Item
Before Correction
After Correction
Amount of impact
Change (%)
23rd fiscal year: Three months ended September 30, 2021
Net sales
9,805
9,492
(312)
(3.18)%
Operating profit
354
254
(99)
(28.15)%
Ordinary profit
271
172
(99)
(36.71)%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
855
789
(65)
(7.63)%
Net assets
5,690
5,624
(65)
(1.14)%
Total assets
42,767
42,702
(65)
(0.15)%
23rd fiscal year: Six months ended December 31, 2021
Net sales
26,655
26,342
(312)
(1.17)%
Operating profit
532
434
(98)
(18.47)%
Ordinary profit
340
241
(98)
(28.91)%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
803
739
(64)
(8.00)%
Net assets
6,644
6,580
(64)
(0.96)%
Total assets
55,724
55,659
(64)
(0.11)%
Period
Item
Before Correction
After Correction
Amount of impact
Change (%)
23rd fiscal year: Nine months ended March 31, 2022
Net sales
55,652
55,339
(312)
(0.56)%
Operating profit
723
626
(96)
(13.38)%
Ordinary profit
486
389
(96)
(19.89)%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
776
712
(63)
(8.16)%
Net assets
6,849
6,786
(63)
(0.92)%
Total assets
74,145
74,082
(63)
(0.08)%
23rd fiscal year: Fiscal year ended June 30, 2022
Net sales
92,435
92,122
(312)
(0.33)%
Operating profit
1,697
1,605
(91)
(5.41)%
Ordinary profit
1,510
1,418
(91)
(6.08)%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
867
806
(60)
(6.93)%
Net assets
8,007
7,947
(60)
(0.75)%
Total assets
85,181
85,121
(60)
(0.07)%
24th fiscal year: Three months ended September 30, 2022
Net sales
55,729
55,546
(182)
(0.32)%
Operating profit
1,629
1,506
(122)
(7.51)%
Ordinary profit
1,444
1,321
(122)
(8.47)%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
531
451
(80)
(15.05)%
Net assets
10,167
10,027
(140)
(1.37)%
Total assets
120,928
120,788
(140)
(0.11)%
24th fiscal year: Six months ended December 31, 2022
Net sales
112,071
111,553
(518)
(0.46)%
Operating profit
5,167
4,908
(258)
(5.00)%
Ordinary profit
5,860
5,602
(258)
(4.40)%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,269
2,148
(120)
(5.31)%
Net assets
13,472
13,291
(180)
(1.34)%
Total assets
118,764
118,583
(180)
(0.15)%
24th fiscal year: Nine months ended March 31, 2023
Net sales
164,824
162,693
(2,130)
(1.29)%
Operating profit
9,982
9,213
(768)
(7.69)%
Ordinary profit
11,133
10,364
(768)
(6.90)%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,249
3,764
(484)
(11.40)%
Net assets
19,407
18,862
(544)
(2.80)%
Total assets
127,473
128,702
1,228
0.96%
24th fiscal year: Fiscal year ended June 30, 2023
Net sales
217,415
215,284
(2,130)
(0.97)%
Operating profit
13,565
12,804
(760)
(5.60)%
Ordinary profit
14,799
14,038
(760)
(5.14)%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5,445
4,965
(479)
(8.80)%
Net assets
23,310
22,771
(539)
(2.31)%
Total assets
144,087
143,691
(395)
(0.27)%
Period
Item
Before Correction
After Correction
Amount of impact
Change (%)
25th fiscal year: Three months ended September 30, 2023
Net sales
57,740
57,740
0
0.00%
Operating profit
4,673
4,684
11
0.24%
Ordinary profit
4,507
4,518
11
0.25%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,737
1,744
7
0.42%
Net assets
27,007
26,475
(532)
(1.97)%
Total assets
160,583
160,147
(436)
(0.27)%
