    AFSL.N0000   LK0388N00005

ABANS FINANCE PLC

(AFSL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-29
25.50 LKR    0.00%
04:34aABANS FINANCE : Audited Financial Statements as of 31st March 2022
PU
05/30Abans Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/30Abans Finance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Abans Finance : Audited Financial Statements as of 31st March 2022

06/02/2022 | 04:34am EDT
ABANS FINANCE PLC

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 MARCH 2022

APAG/KMW/MHM

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ABANS FINANCE PLC

Report on the Audit of the Financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Abans Finance PLC ("the Company"), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 March 2022, and the statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2022, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Sri Lanka Auditing Standards (SLAuSs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by CA Sri Lanka (Code of Ethics) and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

(Contd…2/)

EY2022060113976

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Impairment allowances for Loan, Lease

Our audit procedures included amongst others the following.

and Hire purchase receivables:

As at 31 March 2022, Loan , Lease and

We assessed the level of oversight, review and approval of

Hire purchase receivables net of

impairment allowances policies and procedures by the Board

impairment allowances

amounted

to

and management.

LKR 8,109 Mn and is

disclosed

in

We evaluated the design, implementation and operating

note(s) 19 & 20. These collectively

contributed 77% to the Company's total

effectiveness of internal controls over estimation of the

assets.

impairment allowances, including testing of related system

controls.

Impairment allowances on Loan, Lease

We checked the completeness, accuracy and classification of

and Hire purchase receivables is a key

audit matter due to:

the underlying data used in the computation of impairment

allowances by agreeing details to relevant source documents

and accounting records of the Company.

  • Materiality of the reported provision

for credit

impairment

which

For Loan, Lease and Hire purchase receivables assessed on a

involved complex calculations: and

collective basis for Impairment:

Significant

judgements

used

in

We tested key calculations used in the impairment

assumptions and estimates made by

allowances.

the management as reflected in

We assessed whether significant judgements used in

note 3.1.10, which in the current

year was influenced by the need to

assumptions estimates used by the management in the

assess the change in current

underlying methodology and management overlays were

economic

conditions

on

forward

reasonable. We also evaluated the reasonableness of

looking

information

and

the

forward looking information used, economic scenarios

continuing impact of Covid-19 debt

considered, and probability weighting assigned to each of

moratorium relief measures.

those scenarios. Our procedures were based on the best

available information up to the date of our report.

For loans and advances assessed on individual basis for

impairment:

We assessed the reasonableness and timeliness of

Management's internal assessments of credit quality based

on borrower's particular circumstances.

We checked the accuracy of the underlying individual

impairment calculations.

We evaluated the reasonableness of key inputs used in the

provision for credit impairment made with the particular

focus on current economic conditions. Such evaluations were

carried out considering value and timing of cash flow

forecasts particularly relating to elevated risk industries,

status of recovery actions and collateral values.

We assessed the adequacy of the related financial statement

disclosures set out in note(s) 19 & 20.

(Contd…3/)

-2-

Key audit matter

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Financial reporting related IT based Internal

controls

Our audit procedures included the following;

A significant part of the Company's financial

We obtained an understanding of the internal control

reporting process is primarily reliant on

environment of the processes relating to financial

multiple IT systems with automated

reporting and related disclosures.

processes and internal controls. Further, key

financial statement disclosures are prepared

We identified and test checked relevant controls of key

using data and reports generated by IT

IT systems related to the Company's Financial

systems, that are compiled and formulated

reporting process.

with the use of spread sheets.

Accordingly, financial reporting related IT

We evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of

IT controls, including those related to user access and

based Internal controls is considered a key

change management.

audit matter.

We checked key source data of the reports used to

generate key disclosures for accuracy and

completeness, including review of general ledger

reconciliations.

Other information included in the 2022 Annual Report

Other information consists of the information included in the Company's 2022 Annual Report, other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Management is responsible for the other information. The Company's 2022 Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor's report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does- not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

(Contd…4/)

-3-

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SLAuSs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SLAuSs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  1. identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls.
  3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  4. Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with ethical requirements in accordance with the Code of Ethics regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

(Contd…5/)

-4-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Abans Finance plc published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
