TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (NEO:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx Tech” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company and majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, is pleased to announce that Abaxx Singapore has, as part of a US$20 million to US$35 million best efforts equity private placement of preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”) of Abaxx Singapore (the “Offering”), signed a definitive investment agreement with an initial corporate investor to participate in an offering of 2,144,563 Preferred Shares and Ordinary Shares in the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of the Offering. As part of the First Tranche, Abaxx Singapore will also issue 1,932,610 ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) from treasury to a fully-owned subsidiary of the Company for cash and settlement of intercorporate debts. The Offering is expected to close in September 2023. The investor for Preferred Shares in the First Tranche is a global market infrastructure operator.

The Preferred Shares will be offered only to strategic corporate investors at a price of $4.718 (USD) per Preferred Share (the “Purchase Price”). The Preferred Shares will be convertible into Ordinary Shares at the holder’s option or upon the occurrence of specific events, as well as a put right that, upon the occurrence of certain events, will allow purchasers of Preferred Shares the ability to sell their shares back to Abaxx Singapore at the original purchase price therefor. In addition, it is anticipated investors will be granted some limited preemptive rights in connection with future capital raising by Abaxx Singapore. Investors in the Preferred Shares will also have, subject to regulatory approval, the right to nominate one director to serve on the Abaxx Singapore board of directors. The issuance of the Preferred Shares under the Offering will result in the Company owning at least 72.69% of the voting shares in Abaxx Singapore, assuming the Offering is fully-subscribed and all Preferred Shares are converted into Ordinary Shares, and assuming the exercise of any Ordinary Share purchase warrants, as referred to below. Abaxx Singapore currently has 26,683,810 issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares.

Following the closing of the First Tranche, the Company plans to hold the funds raised for required reserve capital in order to fulfill regulatory requirements from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for Abaxx Exchange to operate as a Recognized Market Operator (“RMO”) and in subsequent closings, for Abaxx Clearing to obtain an “Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) license, each contingent upon regulatory approvals and successful execution of the Offering.

In concert with the Offering, Abaxx Tech has agreed to fund up to US$11,000,000 of Abaxx Singapore’s projected working capital requirements through its subscription for units (the “Units”) of Abaxx Singapore at a price of US$4.718 per Unit (the “Ordinary Share Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one Ordinary Share and one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant exercisable for an Ordinary Share at a price of US$4.718 per Ordinary Share, exercisable within 6 months of the date of issuance. It is expected the Ordinary Share Offering will close subsequent to the First Tranche.

These recent developments align with the Company's previously communicated strategy to focus on the development of its software products in Abaxx Singapore. The Company is focused on its core operations and plans to divest some of its legacy assets, Pasig & Hudson Private Limited, Smart Crowd Holdings Limited and the Tacora Port Royalty, in order to concentrate its efforts on operations in Singapore. These legacy assets have not been a strategic part of the Company’s operations for many years and merely reflect historic corporate relationships.

