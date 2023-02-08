ABB India : Pearl of sustainable transportation, ABB Formula E, debuts in India

Group press release

Bangalore, India

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to India for the first time

ABB technology facilitates multiple modes of sustainable transportation in India, from railways and the metro to cars and ships

Projects in Telangana benefit from ABB solutions to increase energy efficiency and improve access to clean drinking water

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is ready for its first race in India this weekend, with the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.

The 18-turn, 2.835km circuit winds around the streets of the City of Pearls, alongside the Hussain Sagar lake. Featuring long straights, the track is sure to show off the increased power of this season's new Gen3 race car.

Daniela Lužanin, Head of the ABB Formula E partnership, said: "The Hyderabad E-Prix is a great opportunity to showcase the future of e-mobility to a new market - one of ABB's largest - particularly given our role as Official Charging Partner. Although it is a new market for the Championship, ABB has been a key player in driving progress in India over the past 100 years."

This showcase of sustainable transportation, which is a test bed for the most innovative e-mobility technologies, reflects ABB's commitment to this sector in India. More than 300 electric locomotives on India's railways run on ABB-made traction converters and motors, while 80 percent of metros deploy ABB drives, switchgear and electrification panels. ABB also provided traction technology and switchgear for India's first semi high speed train - Vande Bharat. The ABB charging stations installed across the country have supported more than 5 million kilometers of travel. In addition, 65 percent of cars manufactured in India are painted using ABB robots. ABB robots are also used for painting and battery assembly in one of the largest electric scooter factories in the world, which is located in Tamil Nadu.

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Managing Director, ABB India, said: "ABB employs more than 8,000 people in India, working on various technology solutions to help the country meet its sustainability goals. The hosting of the ABB Formula E FIA World Championship in India is well aligned with our nation's growing importance in the global climate action landscape. The E-Prix host state of Telangana, is also home to our technology, which is present in a wide range of projects, helping to increase energy efficiency, improve reliability and provide better access to clean drinking water."

One such project is Mission Bhagiratha, a safe drinking water project supplying every village in the Telangana State. Started in 2016, it provides clean piped drinking water to millions of people, with ABB deploying over 80 percent of the reliable power management solutions used.

ABB also aids water supply in the Kalwakurthy region, where over 300 villages depend on agriculture for their livelihood. A hundred kilometers of canals to parched farmlands that were at risk of turning to desert are now fitted with a lift irrigation system deploying ABB technology. Powered by large motors and high-voltage power systems, it pumps water at thousands of liters per second to reach a reservoir 298 meters above river level, thereby improving the water supply.

ABB products are present in a range of industries, helping to improve efficiency and sustainability, including the pharmaceutical industry, for which Hyderabad and Telangana are manufacturing hubs. ABB provides a significant percentage of the installed drives to ensure energy efficiency. Its end-to-end integrated digital offering ensures precision control that ensures safety and reliability of global drugs.

Reliable power management electrification technology is provided for sustainable IT infrastructure. More than 50 percent of IT/ITeS buildings deploy ABB solutions for power reliability, safety and efficiency, while more than 70 percent of upcoming hyperscale data centers in Hyderabad deploy ABB solutions for power reliability, energy efficiency and superior performance.

Following the race in Hyderabad, the series will head to another new host city, Cape Town, on February 25th. The season 9 calendar features 16 races in 11 global locations.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

ABB has been present in India for more than a century and manufacturing for more than 70 years. ABB India has more than 8000 employees across manufacturing, R&D, design and business services, with a pan Indian presence. ABB India is working closely with partners and customers to electrify, automate, and digitalize energy efficient solutions to partner India's net zero journey.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

As the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world's most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world's leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet. www.FIAFormulaE.com

