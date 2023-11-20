Press release

Bangalore, India

| 2023-11-20rn

ABB and Titagarh Rail Systems have formed a strategic partnership to supply propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India. The partnership aligned with the Indian government's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiatives has already had an early success by winning orders to design and supply equipment for metro coaches for the state of Gujarat.

Titagarh specializes in the design, manufacture, supply, commissioning, and servicing of various passenger rolling stock and metro coaches for Indian and international markets. ABB is a world leader in the field of the design, manufacture and servicing of propulsion systems and electrical equipment relating to rolling stock used for railways and metro systems. The strategic partnership brings the two companies together to build on their potential and synergy to become an established player in the Indian market and expand its market base to other projects and countries.

The partnership covers an agreement for Titagarh to purchase ABB propulsion systems including traction converters, auxiliary converters, traction motors and TCMS software. It also includes securing the manufacturing rights and production license for traction motors along with the complete transfer of technology of the GoA 4 (Driverless metro) TCMS software from ABB to Titagarh.

Edgar Keller, President, Traction Business, ABB, said, "ABB is established as a leading global player in the design, manufacture, supply, and servicing of traction propulsion systems and TCMS. This strategic partnership with Titagarh provide the strong foundation to enter and expand our footprint in this key market, while also supporting the efforts to make rail transportation in India sustainable through our energy efficient technology, fully produced in India."

Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Titagarh said. "Working in partnership with ABB will enable Titagarh to participate fully in our government's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. We have already set up manufacturing facilities for some of the items for the propulsion chain and are in the process of making it a wholistic solution. This agreement is an important step towards developing in-house capabilities for our own TCMS, including driverless (Grade of Automation 4) TCMS, complete with the setup of a TCMS Laboratory and the development of the source codes, which is often referred to as the 'brain of the train' and is the most modern in the world. This development of local TCMS capabilities will enable us to further align with the governments vision of the Aatmanirbharta."

The strategic partnership is already underway with orders for propulsion equipment and TCMS for metro coaches in Gujarat - one of the leading industrialized states in India.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 140 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

ABB Motion keeps the world turning - while saving energy every day. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to enable the low-carbon future for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services our customers and partners achieve better performance, safety and reliability. We offer a combination of domain expertise and technology to deliver the optimum drive and motor solution ​for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments.​Through our global presence we are always close to serve our customers. Building on over 140 years of cumulative experience​ in electric powertrains, we learn and​ improve every day. www.abb.com

About Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) offers mobility solutions to billions with its prominent presence in both the Passenger and Freight Rail Systems, including railway wagons, components, passenger coaches (EMU/MEMU) and Metro Coaches. TRSL is the largest private sector manufacturer of railway wagons and an established player in passenger coaches. The Company has been awarded the largest ever order for wagons by Indian Railways in addition to the orders for the manufacture and supply of Metro Tains for Pune, Bangaluru, Ahmedabad and Surat Metro projects.

