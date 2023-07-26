Press releases

Bangalore, India

The new workshop in Vadodara, Gujarat, enables efficient repair and reconditioning processes, effectively extending the lifespan of the drive while minimizing waste

Significant reductions in carbon emissions and premature scrapping through comprehensive drive restoration and repair process

Strengthening its service footprint, ABB India's Motion Services division has opened its largest Drives Service Workshop in Vadodara, India. This new facility significantly enhances ABB's service capacity and reinforces the company's commitment to providing superior services that maximize uptime, extend product life cycle, and enhance the performance and energy efficiency of the drives.

The state-of-the-art new workshop in Vadodara, is ABB's third and the largest service facility in India, following Bangalore and Faridabad. The workshop provides seamless drive restoration, repair, reconditioning, and drive exchanges allowing customers to access the latest drive technologies while avoiding premature scrapping and reducing waste.

"Our state-of-the-art workshop sets new industry standards with advanced capabilities and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. This sustainable approach, coupled with our global and local service expertise, enables us to deliver efficient and reliable drive servicing solutions. ABB's commitment to sustainability is reflected in the drive restoration and repair process, which contributes significantly to carbon emission savings and reducing premature scrap. With enhanced service capabilities that extend the lifetime of products, ABB supports both our customers' operational performance and their environmental goals," said Amit Gupta, Division President, Motion Services, ABB India Ltd.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and an ESD-protected environment, this workshop houses testing infrastructure and provides a diverse array of services, ranging from spare part replacements to software upgrades. From spare part replacement to software upgrades, customers benefit from fast and cost-effective solutions that ensure optimized equipment performance and compatibility.

In 2022, an independent global environmental consultancy conducted a study that revealed reconditioning service can help to avoid up to 80% CO2 emissions as compared to a new drive replacement.

As an industry first, the workshop features a workshop network with Air & Liquid cooled modules at a single location. All work is rigorously tested under full-load conditions and supported by a minimum one-year warranty, ensuring the highest quality standards.

Congratulating the ABB team on the opening of DSW, Prakash Rao, Director of Filtronics System, said "We are glad that ABB has strategically chosen this location in the Western region to ensure faster response times and address unplanned shutdowns promptly. We offer a wide range of services to help industries meet their objectives, and we are privileged to be part of this journey."

The workshop is well-positioned to serve industries such as oil & gas, petrochemical, heavy industries, wind, and marine sectors. With specific certifications for wind and marine applications, the workshop delivers timely and efficient solutions tailored to the unique needs of these sectors.

By expanding its service capacity, ABB Motion Services reaffirms ABB's commitment to superior customer experience.

About ABB India: ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

ABB Motion keeps the world turning - while saving energy every day. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to enable the low-carbon future for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors, and services our customers and partners achieve better performance, safety and reliability. We offer a combination of domain expertise and technology to deliver the optimum drive and motor solution for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Through our global presence we are always close to serve our customers. Building on over 130 years of cumulative experience in electric powertrains, we learn and improve every day. www.new.abb.com/about/our-businesses/motion

