ABB India : inaugurates new factory, doubles its Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) capacity

Press release

Bangalore, India

New facility will meet growing demands for power equipment for a 'Resilient and Smart' grid

Strengthens ABB India's commitment to support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' catering to global and domestic markets

ABB India launches eco-efficient switchgear PrimeGear™ ZX0, with SF6-free alternatives for applications up to 12 kV reducing the global warming potential by 100% ABB India today inaugurated its new state-of-the-art factory in Nashik, doubling its Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) production capacity. This factory will manufacture primary and secondary GIS. It will serve customers across various industries including power distribution, smart cities, data centers, transport (metro, railways), tunnels, ports, highways and other infrastructural developments. Spread over 78,000 sq. ft., the new site is equipped with smart and lean manufacturing capabilities. It deploys advanced robotics for manufacturing which connects people, processes, assets, and is capable of relaying real-time data for enhanced productivity. Developed as per the norms set by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), this green factory building optimizes the use of water and energy. The factory also uses carefully selected materials to minimize the life cycle environmental impacts. In line with ABB's Sustainability Strategy 2030 targets, the factory has also realized its RE100 (100% renewable electricity) commitment to achieve low carbon operations. With the inauguration of this new factory, ABB India also launches PrimeGear™ ZX0 in the country. This eco-efficient switchgear is built on ABB's SF 6 -free ecoGIS™ with Dry Air technology for applications up to 12kV in the factory in Nashik, supporting the migration to a greener, smarter and safer future. Its robust, compact design generates 20% less heat while also saving energy and improving safety. With the use of SF 6 alternatives, this ecoGIS™ lowers the global warming potential by 100%. PrimeGear™ ZX0 enables remote monitoring and reduces the product installation footprint by up to 25% compared to conventional switchgear. Being a market leader in GIS, this factory of ABB in India will strengthen the local manufacturing and contributes towards creating a low-carbon society. Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India, said, "ABB is committed to enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. We use global technology coupled with local engineering as a catalyst for introducing greener alternatives in the market. This new GIS factory is a testimony to ABB's commitment towards building a self-reliant India in manufacturing and contributing to the nation's net zero journey." Ganesh Kothawade, Senior Vice President and Head Distribution Solutions Division, Electrification Business, ABB India, said, "ABB in Nashik has been at the forefront of electrical engineering development in the country. It has always played a crucial role in introducing innovative products and solutions. With the increase in investments into megacities and infrastructure, the demand for sustainable, maintenance-free switchgear is growing." Being in Nashik across three locations since 1978, ABB India has been manufacturing a wide range of electrical distribution products and solutions - demonstrating its commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India', also catering to the increasing domestic and export demands from over 100 countries. Electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way, ABB Electrification is a global technology leader in electrical distribution and management from source to socket. As the world's demand for electricity grows, our 50,000+ employees across 100 countries collaborate with customers and partners to transform how people connect, live and work. We develop innovative products, solutions and digital technologies that enable energy efficiency and a low carbon society across all sectors. By applying global scale with local expertise, we shape and support global trends, deliver excellence for customers and power a sustainable future for society. go.abb/electrification ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

n

New facility will meet growing demands for power equipment for a 'Resilient and Smart' grid

n

Strengthens ABB India's commitment to support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' catering to global and domestic markets

n

ABB India launches eco-efficient switchgear PrimeGear™ ZX0, with SF6-free alternatives for applications up to 12 kV reducing the global warming potential by 100%

n

| 2023-02-24rn

ABB India today inaugurated its new state-of-the-art factory in Nashik, doubling its Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) production capacity. This factory will manufacture primary and secondary GIS. It will serve customers across various industries including power distribution, smart cities, data centers, transport (metro, railways), tunnels, ports, highways and other infrastructural developments.

rn

Spread over 78,000 sq. ft., the new site is equipped with smart and lean manufacturing capabilities. It deploys advanced robotics for manufacturing which connects people, processes, assets, and is capable of relaying real-time data for enhanced productivity. Developed as per the norms set by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), this green factory building optimizes the use of water and energy. The factory also uses carefully selected materials to minimize the life cycle environmental impacts. In line with ABB's Sustainability Strategy 2030 targets, the factory has also realized its RE100 (100% renewable electricity) commitment to achieve low carbon operations.

rn

With the inauguration of this new factory, ABB India also launches PrimeGear™ ZX0 in the country. This eco-efficient switchgear is built on ABB's SF 6 -free ecoGIS™ with Dry Air technology for applications up to 12kV in the factory in Nashik, supporting the migration to a greener, smarter and safer future. Its robust, compact design generates 20% less heat while also saving energy and improving safety. With the use of SF 6 alternatives, this ecoGIS™ lowers the global warming potential by 100%. PrimeGear™ ZX0 enables remote monitoring and reduces the product installation footprint by up to 25% compared to conventional switchgear. Being a market leader in GIS, this factory of ABB in India will strengthen the local manufacturing and contributes towards creating a low-carbon society.

rn

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India, said, "ABB is committed to enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. We use global technology coupled with local engineering as a catalyst for introducing greener alternatives in the market. This new GIS factory is a testimony to ABB's commitment towards building a self-reliant India in manufacturing and contributing to the nation's net zero journey."

rn

Ganesh Kothawade, Senior Vice President and Head Distribution Solutions Division, Electrification Business, ABB India, said, "ABB in Nashik has been at the forefront of electrical engineering development in the country. It has always played a crucial role in introducing innovative products and solutions. With the increase in investments into megacities and infrastructure, the demand for sustainable, maintenance-free switchgear is growing."

rn

Being in Nashik across three locations since 1978, ABB India has been manufacturing a wide range of electrical distribution products and solutions - demonstrating its commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India', also catering to the increasing domestic and export demands from over 100 countries.

rn

Electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way, ABB Electrification is a global technology leader in electrical distribution and management from source to socket. As the world's demand for electricity grows, our 50,000+ employees across 100 countries collaborate with customers and partners to transform how people connect, live and work. We develop innovative products, solutions and digital technologies that enable energy efficiency and a low carbon society across all sectors. By applying global scale with local expertise, we shape and support global trends, deliver excellence for customers and power a sustainable future for society. go.abb/electrification

rn

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com