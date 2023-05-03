Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. ABB India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500002   INE117A01022

ABB INDIA LIMITED

(500002)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
3336.95 INR   +3.68%
10:25aABB India's Q1 pre-tax profit surges 66% on strong order wins
RE
09:46aAbb India : Solid start to the year with robust orders and profitability
PU
05/02Indian shares set to open lower on weak global cues ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABB India's Q1 pre-tax profit surges 66% on strong order wins

05/03/2023 | 10:25am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - ABB India on Wednesday reported a 66% surge in first-quarter pre-tax profit, as order wins at the technology firm surged on strong demand for its mainstay electrification and automation businesses.

ABB India, a unit of ABB Ltd, reported pre-tax profit, before exceptional items, of 3.28 billion rupees ($40.12 million) for the three months ended March 31, up from 1.98 billion rupees a year ago.

Orders surged 36% year-on-year, including wins from a paints company for power handling systems and for robotics to paint EV cars, the company said, without naming the clients.

Profit after tax was lower year-on-year due to an exceptional gain last year from the sale of its turbocharger business.

Revenue from operations rose 22.6% to 23.96 billion rupees.

Global parent ABB last month raised its 2023 revenue guidance, dispelling the recent gloom which has gathered around the industrial sector.

($1 = 81.7450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB INDIA LIMITED 3.68% 3336.95 End-of-day quote.24.37%
ABB LTD 0.34% 32.07 Delayed Quote.13.79%
Analyst Recommendations on ABB INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 106 B 1 297 M 1 297 M
Net income 2023 9 296 M 114 M 114 M
Net cash 2023 36 310 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2023 78,4x
Yield 2023 0,21%
Capitalization 732 B 8 955 M 8 955 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,56x
EV / Sales 2024 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 139
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart ABB INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ABB India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABB INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3 441,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjeev Sharma Managing Director & Director
Sridhar Krishnaswamy Tyagavalli Chief Financial Officer
Trivikram Guda Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vegulaparanan Kasi Viswanathan Independent Non-Executive Director
Gopika Pant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABB INDIA LIMITED24.37%8 918
ABB LTD13.79%69 054
SIEMENS LIMITED23.84%15 241
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED21.59%9 471
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-14.32%8 169
DOOSAN ENERBILITY CO., LTD.11.04%7 705
