By Pierre Bertrand

ABB on Thursday reported a surge in second-quarter net profit despite a decline in new orders.

The Swiss industrial company said second-quarter net income more than doubled to $906 million from $379 million in the prior year, on revenue that grew 13% to $8.16 billion.

Orders for the three-month period fell 2% to $8.67 billion, reflecting a softening from the prior year's high order level, the company said.

ABB said revenue growth was supported by the execution of its backlog and that its earnings were helped by pricing, which more than offset inflation effects.

ABB's closely-monitored operational earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization rose 25% on year to $1.42 billion, the company said.

For the third quarter, it anticipates low double-digit comparable revenue growth and for its operational Ebita margin to be slightly above the 16.6% achieved in the prior-year 3Q period.

For 2023, ABB said it anticipates comparable revenue growth of least 10% and an operational Ebita margin above 16%.

07-20-23 0132ET