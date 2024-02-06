ABB: 'A' rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project

February 06, 2024 at 04:03 am EST Share

ABB announces that it has been recognized for its leadership and transparency on climate change by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a global not-for-profit organization.



Based on the data provided in CDP's 2023 Climate Change Questionnaire, ABB is one of a small number of companies to achieve an 'A' rating, out of more than 21,000 companies rated.



"Inclusion in the CDP A-list is an important recognition of our approach to sustainability and our commitment to setting ambitious and meaningful sustainability targets," commented Anke Hampel, Head of Sustainability at ABB.



The company has submitted its new targets to SBTi, whose validation is expected in 2024. These include Scope 1 and 2 targets aligned with 1.5°C, aiming to reduce CO2e emissions by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2050 against a 2019 baseline.



In addition, the company has set new Scope 3 CO2 emissions targets aiming to reduce emissions by 25% by 2030 and 90% by 2050 against a 2022 baseline.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.