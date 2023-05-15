ABB : Aviso aos Acionistas

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program (BDR Program) of ABB Ltd (Company), ISIN BRA1BBBDR009, hereby informs that, according to the link below, the Company announced the restructuring of its ADR Program. According to the press release, current Level II Sponsored ADR program securities will be automatically converted to sponsored non-listed Level I ADRs, traded Over the Counter (OTC).

The Last trading day of the Level II ADRs will be on 22/05/2023, and the company expects this reorganization to be completed on 23/05/2023. https://new.abb.com/news/detail/102388/abb- plans-to-delist-adrs-from-nyse

After analyzing the events described above, Banco B3 decided to initialize the delisting process of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program, through the closing of remaining BDR Positions.

The BDR shareholder that wishes to continue with an option other than that taken by Banco B3, must request its BDRs cancelation until 17/05/2023, and