    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:25 2023-05-15 am EDT
33.10 CHF   -0.06%
ABB : Aviso aos Acionistas

05/15/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO

DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR

PATROCINADO

PROGRAM

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de atual depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Não Patrocinado Nível I (BDR NP N1) da ABB Ltd (Empresa), código ISIN BRA1BBBDR009, foi anunciada pela Empresa a reestruturação de seu programa de ADRs. Segundo o anúncio divulgado a mercado, todos os atuais ADRs Patrocinados Nível 2 serão convertidos em um novo ADR Patrocinado Nível 1, que será negociado em mercado de balcão (OTC).

O último dia de negociação do ativo da companhia será em 22/05/2023 e espera-se que essa reestruturação se torne efetiva em 23/05/2023. https://new.abb.com/news/detail/102388/abb- plans-to-delist-adrs-from-nyse

O Banco B3, após análise dos acontecimentos informados, decidiu iniciar o processo de encerramento do programa mediante a conclusão do tratamento das posições remanescentes do programa de BDR NP N1.

O detentor que desejar seguir com uma opção diferente da tomada, deverá cancelar sua posição de BDR até o dia 17/05/2023 e atuar diretamente

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program (BDR Program) of ABB Ltd (Company), ISIN BRA1BBBDR009, hereby informs that, according to the link below, the Company announced the restructuring of its ADR Program. According to the press release, current Level II Sponsored ADR program securities will be automatically converted to sponsored non-listed Level I ADRs, traded Over the Counter (OTC).

The Last trading day of the Level II ADRs will be on 22/05/2023, and the company expects this reorganization to be completed on 23/05/2023. https://new.abb.com/news/detail/102388/abb- plans-to-delist-adrs-from-nyse

After analyzing the events described above, Banco B3 decided to initialize the delisting process of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program, through the closing of remaining BDR Positions.

The BDR shareholder that wishes to continue with an option other than that taken by Banco B3, must request its BDRs cancelation until 17/05/2023, and

em sua conta de custódia no mercado perform through its Custody Account overseas. americano.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

Segue detalhamento do tratamento sobre as

Find below further details on the treatment over

posições de BDR:

the BDR Positions

A venda dos ADRs lastro será em data única a ser

Banco B3 will sell the ADRs underlying securities

definida pelo Banco B3 S.A., e os recursos

through its US Custodian in a single date yet to be

provenientes serão convertidos em Reais e

defined and the proceeds of this sale, after Income

transferidos pela B3, observando, para tanto, os

Tax deductions (if applicable), will be converted in

procedimentos para a distribuição de dinheiro

Reais, transferred to B3, and the payment will be

detalhado no Descritivo Operacional do referido

made equivalently to entitled BDR shareholders,

Programa.

considering the detailed information on the cash

O depositário emissor, Banco B3 S.A., através de

payments available on the Operational Description

seu custodiante no exterior envidará esforços para

of this BDR Program.

promover a venda das ações nos EUA, à valor de

Banco B3 as depositary and Issuer of this

mercado, sendo o valor da venda creditado

Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program will make

proporcionalmente a cada detentor de BDR do

efforts to sell the underlying shares at market price.

programa.

O Banco B3 após a venda dos ativos divulgará um novo comunicado, informando a data de repasse dos recursos, bem como o fator final convertido em BRL por posição de BDR.

Vale ressaltar que a partir do dia 18/05/2023 os BDR's deste programa deixarão de ser negociados na B3, bem como os livros para ordens de solicitações de cancelamento e emissão estarão fechados definitivamente.

After selling the securities, Banco B3 will publish a new notice to the market, informing the payment date as well as the BRL Final Rate per

BDR

Please mind that from 18/05/2023 the BDR Program will be permanently halted for negotiations at B3 Exchange and the books will be definitely closed for issuances and cancelations.

O Banco B3 após a data de pagamento do evento,

Banco B3, after the Payment Date, will initialize the

iniciará o processo de descontinuidade do

process of delisting of Company's Unsponsored

programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da

Level 1 BDR Program alongside with B3 and CVM.

Companhia junto à B3 e CVM.

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
