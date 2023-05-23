Advanced search
    ABBN   CH0012221716

ABB LTD

(ABBN)
2023-05-23
33.27 CHF   -1.25%
Abb : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
ABB Frosinone embeds sustainability throughout value chain for circuit breakers
AQ
ABB Opens New Automated Production Line in China
MT
ABB : Aviso aos Acionistas

05/23/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

RESGATE EM DINHEIRO - VALOR FINAL

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da ABB Ltd (Empresa), código ISIN BRA1BBBDR009, informa abaixo o detalhamento sobre a operação de Venda das ações da Empresa, em conexão com o aviso disponibilizado

  1. mercado "ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO PATROCINADO" em 15/05/2023.

Dados da Venda

Nome: ABB LTD-SPON ADR

ISIN: US0003752047

TICKER: ABB

Preço de Venda Lastro: USD 36,9821

Encargos aplicáveis: O valor informado acima já está deduzido das taxas operacionais referente a venda (taxa de corretagem e taxa SEC).

Dados da Conversão (US$/R$)

Data da Conversão: 23/05/2023

Taxa de Conversão: R$ 4,9669

Data de Pagamento BRL: 30/05/2023

Valor BRL Líquido por BDR: R$ 44,374682103

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CASH PAYMENT - FINAL VALUE

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of ABB Ltd

(Company), ISIN BRA1BBBDR009, hereby

informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market "DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 15/05/2023.

Details of the Sale Trade

Name: ABB LTD-SPON ADR

ISIN No: US0003752047

TICKER SYMBOL: ABB

Net Price per Underlying Security: USD 36,9821

Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)

FX Details (US$/R$)

Conversion Date: 23/05/2023

FX Rate: R$ 4,9669

Payment Date BRL: 30/05/2023

Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 44,374682103

Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

ABB Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer