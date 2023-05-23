ABB : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da ABB Ltd (Empresa), código ISIN BRA1BBBDR009, informa abaixo o detalhamento sobre a operação de Venda das ações da Empresa, em conexão com o aviso disponibilizado

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CASH PAYMENT - FINAL VALUE

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of ABB Ltd

(Company), ISIN BRA1BBBDR009, hereby

informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market "DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 15/05/2023.

Details of the Sale Trade

Name: ABB LTD-SPON ADR

ISIN No: US0003752047

TICKER SYMBOL: ABB

Net Price per Underlying Security: USD 36,9821

Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)

FX Details (US$/R$)

Conversion Date: 23/05/2023

FX Rate: R$ 4,9669

Payment Date BRL: 30/05/2023

Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 44,374682103

Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee